We haven't been divorced yet: Bubly on her relationship with Shakib Khan

As the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr comes closer, the entertainment industry is all set to enthral audiences with its Eid offerings. This Eid is going to be a memorable one with more than 13 films releasing on theaters across the country, during Eid festivities.

The most talked about stars this season are undoubtedly Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan, Shariful Razz and Shobnom Yesmin Bubly. Shakib Khan's charm on screen and dominance in the Eid film scene over the years is undeniable, but with multiple film releases, Shariful Razz and Bubly are anticipated to give him bold competition for sure.

As these stars are busy promoting their respective films, adding to the hype, Shakib Khan's former partner in life, Shobnom Yesmin Bubly, has recently talked about her relationship with the superstar in a telltale interview with journalist Kamruzzaman Babu.

In the talk show titled "Na Bola Kotha" for satellite television network Nagorik TV, Bubly gave snippets of her personal life to host Kamruzzaman Babu.

Shedding light on her relationship with Shakib Khan, the actress said, "We haven't been divorced yet."

Bubly, eagerly anticipating the release of her two films, shared, said, "The preference of which movies to watch ultimately lies in the hands of the audience, as every film is crafted to cater to diverse tastes. However, I genuinely hope that my audience will embrace both of my upcoming films, 'Deyaler Desh' and 'Maya.' Each presents a distinct narrative and style, setting them apart from each other. The feedback from audiences so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and I am confident that both films will resonate well and achieve success this Eid."

Regarding the talk show, Kamruzzaman Babu, the chief organiser and director of the program at Nagorik TV, stated, "The program has been designed keeping Eid in mind, with careful consideration of the audience's preferences. Bubly has expressed various thoughts openly and wholeheartedly here. I believe the audience will thoroughly enjoy the event because it touches upon diverse topics, including recent issues involving Bubly."

Following her showbiz debut in 2016, Bubly has been releasing films regularly every year. This Eid, she surpassed her previous records with two of her films slated for release this Eid, especially the much anticipated "Deyaler Desh".

Directed by Mishuk Moni, this film stars Shariful Razz alongside Bubly. Judging from the teasers, songs, posters, and other promotional materials, many anticipate it to be the top film of the Eid. Additionally, Bubly is appearing in "Maya: The Love," directed by Jasim Uddin Jakir. This film also features three actors: Symon Sadik, Ziaul Roshan, and Anisur Rahman Milon.

This special event, organised in two parts, will be broadcast on April 8 and 9 at 8 pm respectively.

