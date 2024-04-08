Eid streaming checklist: The best of OTT on your festivities

As the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr draws near, the Bengali entertainment landscape is abuzz with anticipation, offering a feast for the senses in the form of engaging web films and series. Across various streaming platforms, from Chorki to iScreen, a diverse array of narratives awaits, promising to enthral audiences with tales of love, mystery, and resilience.

Let's take a look at the exciting lineup of Eid offerings, exploring the myriad hues of Bengali web entertainment set to grace our screens this festive season.

Chorki

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, a maestro in capturing the intricacies of human emotion, is set to enthral audiences once again with his latest project, "Last Defenders of Monogamy". The teaser, recently unveiled on Chorki, hints at an intriguing narrative exploring the complexities of married life. The film features stalwart actor Chanchal Chowdhury and popular singer Xefer Rahman, while it also marks the acting debut of Xefer.

Moreover, Chanchal Chowdhury will be seen on screen with his son Shuddho for the very first time in the film.

DeeptoPlay

Adapted from the works of renowned author Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, "Maya" delves into the supernatural realm with a gripping tale of love and mystery. Directed by Animesh Aich, the film promises an immersive experience as it unfolds the story of a Brahmin entangled in the mysteries of an ancient house.

According to Animesh, it was quite challenging to bring a 100-year-old story to the screen. "We tried to bring out the dialect and tone, which people used to talk a century back. It is a supernatural plot, and I must say that the artistes have done a wonderful job!"

The film features Mamunur Rashid, Golam Farida Chhanda, Saumya Joyti, Dibya Joyti, Tapur, and Tupur, amongst others. "Maya" will start streaming on DeeptoPlay from Pohela Boishakh (April 14).

Hoichoi

When it comes to psychological thrillers, Vicky Zahed brings out the best of content for his fans in this less-explored genre of the country.

In continuation of his immensely popular psychological thrillers "Tikit", "Redrum", "Punorjonmo", and "Ararat", he has unveiled his upcoming directorial project "Rumi", set to premiere on April 10 on Hoichoi on the occasion of this upcoming Eid. This is the first time Chanchal and Vicky have collaborated on a project. Chanchal plays the role of a blind policeman in the series.

In the trailer, the Persian-influenced typography and the title of the web-series itself, "Rumi", seems somewhat influenced by the life of Jalāl al-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī, or simply Rumi, a 13th-century poet, Islamic scholar, and Sufi mystic.

Along with Chanchal Chowdhury, Reekita Nondine Shimu, Abdun Noor Shajal, Afia Tabassum, Shahadat Hossain, and Deepa Khandakar play different characters in the web-series.

Bongo

On the day of Eid, the new season of the Chinese drama series "Alien Girlfriend" will be released on Bongo. Following that, the horror film "Jinn", starring Puja Chery, Shajal Noor, and Ziaul Roshan, will also be available for streaming. On April 13, the drama "Gorvo" will be aired, featuring Tawsif Mahbub and Tasnia Farin. In the following days, Bongo presents a bundle package for its audiences with Kajal Arefin Ome's "Hotel Relax", "Oshomoy", and "Dukkhito".

Binge

"Sadarghat Er Tiger" continues the saga of the affluent Tiger and his crises amidst his newfound prosperity under the new title "Tiger Three". Directed by Sumon Anowar, the web-series portrays the tumultuous journey of its protagonists, played by Shamol Mawla and Farhana Hamid, amidst shifting fortunes. The cast also includes Ahona Rahman, Kajol Suborno, and Hindol Ray with Zakia Bari Mamo joining them this season. "Tiger Three" is slated for release on April 14 on Binge.

iScreen

"Deshantor", a cinematic adaptation of Nirmalendu Gun's novel of the same name, promises to take the audience on a cinematic journey through the tumultuous era of the 1947 partition. The web-film features veteran actress Moushumi, Yash Rohan and Rodela Tapur. Moushumi portrays the role of Annapurna, a middle-aged woman, in this evocative tale of migration and resilience. Directed by Ashutosh Sujan, "Deshantor" will be available for streaming this upcoming Eid on iScreen.

