Sarika Sabrin in Raihan Rafi’s new web-film 'Maya'

Sarika Sabrin has more recently rekindled her interest in acting, after taking time away from the entertainment industry for a few years. Last year, she made her comeback on the OTT platform with the web-film "Cafe Desire", gaining significant attention. Next, she will be back on-screen to portray the central character in the web-film "Maya".

Confirming her role as the protagonist 'Maya' in the web film, Sarika spoke to Prothom Alo. The film, directed by Raihan Rafi, has been shot across various locations in Dhaka, including Mohammadpur, Mirpur, and Badda.

"Maya's is a story of familial struggles, a narrative of women's battles during this era. Any woman can find herself in this story," stated Sarika about her character in the film. She refrained from revealing any further details about her co-stars or the director's vision, emphasising the film's need to maintain a suspenseful ambiance.

Collaborating with director Rafi for the first time through "Maya", Sarika expressed admiration for his directorial prowess since witnessing his work in previous films. She acknowledged the extraordinary teamwork involved in the project, a quality she didn't anticipate beforehand.

Speaking about her character's depth, Sarika described Maya as an exceptional character not commonly found, expressing contentment in being offered such a role. She disclosed preparing rigorously for her part before the shooting commenced, hoping that audiences would receive a remarkable piece of work.

Apart from her acting endeavours, Sarika has been a regular presenter on BanglaVision's show "Amar Ami" for some time now.

The release date for the web film "Maya" on the OTT platform is yet to be disclosed. The film promises an engaging narrative, and Sarika expressed her anticipation by confirming that it will resonate with the audience.