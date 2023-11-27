Parambrata Chatterjee to tie the knot today

In a surprising turn of events, Parambrata Chatterjee, a well-known figure in West Bengal's entertainment industry, is set to embark on a new chapter in his life today. The versatile actor - revered for his work in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, is tying the knot with Piya Chakraborty, a mental health professional, in a private ceremony.

The news of Parambrata Chatterjee's wedding has sparked curiosity amongst fans and media circles alike, especially considering the actor's guarded approach to his personal life. Speculations regarding his relationship with Piya emerged after her divorce from singer Anupam Roy in 2021. However, the actor has always been discreet about his romantic involvements by maintaining a low profile, often intriguing the media and his fan base.

While Parambrata has actively pursued a career in acting and direction, his association with Piya reportedly began after his separation. Parambrata was previously engaged in a long-term live-in relationship with a Dutch citizen, which ended during the pandemic.

Despite Parambrata and Piya's attempts to keep their relationship private, recent sightings of the couple together hinted at a deeper connection. They have been spotted spending quality time together, even abroad, further fueling rumours about their bond.

The wedding ceremony, intentionally kept away from the limelight, will reportedly involve a small gathering of close friends and family. Notably, industry stars have not been invited, indicating the couple's inclination for an intimate affair.

While the duo kept their romance away from the public eye, their union signifies a significant milestone in their respective personal lives, delighting the curiosity of many admirers and industry peers alike.