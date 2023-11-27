Kamaluddin Nilu, Bakar Bakul to receive Munier Choudhury and Mohammad Zakaria Memorial Awards

Prominent theatre troupe Theatre is set to honour two theatre practitioners this year through the Munier Choudhury and Zakaria Memorial Awards.

Every year, Theatre organises the award ceremony on the birthday of eminent Bangladeshi educationist, playwright, and laureate Munier Choudhury on November 27.

The award ceremony will be held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, marking the 98th birth anniversary or Munier Choudhury this year.; however, the date of the program will be disclosed later, organisers confirmed.

Kamaluddin Nilu and Bakar Bakul. Photos: Collected

This year, the 'Munier Choudhury Sammanona Padak' will be awarded to prominent theatre director and researcher Kamaluddin Nilu, while theatre director Bakar Bakul will receive the 'Mohammad Zakaria Smriti Padak'.

The recipients will receive BDT 50,000 and BDT 25,000, respectively, as award money courtesy of IFIC Bank.

The tradition of conferring the Munier Choudhury Sammanona and Mohammad Zakaria Smriti Padak by Theatre has been ongoing since 1989 and 1997, respectively.

Each year, the awards honour an outstanding theatre personality or organisation with the Munier Choudhury Sammanona and a young theatre activist with the Mohammad Zakaria Smriti Padak, recognising their exceptional contributions to the Bangladeshi Theatre arena.