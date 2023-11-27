Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:04 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Kamaluddin Nilu, Bakar Bakul to receive Munier Choudhury and Mohammad Zakaria Memorial Awards

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Nov 27, 2023 12:48 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 27, 2023 01:04 PM
Legendary theatre pioneer Mohammad Zakaria and Eminent playwright Munier Choudhury. Photos: Collected

Prominent theatre troupe Theatre is set to honour two theatre practitioners this year through the Munier Choudhury and Zakaria Memorial Awards.

Every year, Theatre organises the award ceremony on the birthday of eminent Bangladeshi educationist, playwright, and laureate Munier Choudhury on November 27.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The award ceremony will be held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, marking the 98th birth anniversary or Munier Choudhury this year.; however, the date of the program will be disclosed later, organisers confirmed.

Kamaluddin Nilu and Bakar Bakul. Photos: Collected

This year, the 'Munier Choudhury Sammanona Padak' will be awarded to prominent theatre director and researcher Kamaluddin Nilu, while theatre director Bakar Bakul will receive the 'Mohammad Zakaria Smriti Padak'.

The recipients will receive BDT 50,000 and BDT 25,000, respectively, as award money courtesy of IFIC Bank. 

The tradition of conferring the Munier Choudhury Sammanona and Mohammad Zakaria Smriti Padak by Theatre has been ongoing since 1989 and 1997, respectively. 

Read more

Munier Choudhury to come alive on stage

Each year, the awards honour an outstanding theatre personality or organisation with the Munier Choudhury Sammanona and a young theatre activist with the Mohammad Zakaria Smriti Padak, recognising their exceptional contributions to the Bangladeshi Theatre arena.

 

Related topic:
Munier ChoudhuryMohammad ZakariaBakar BakulKamaluddin NiluMunier Choudhury and Mohammad Zakaria Memorial Awards
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Munier Choudhury to come alive on stage

1d ago
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনে স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর অনুমতি দলের কৌশলগত সিদ্ধান্ত: ওবায়দুল কাদের

'সারা বাংলায় জনগণের নির্বাচনের পক্ষে যে উৎসাহ-উদ্দীপনা পরীলক্ষিত হচ্ছে, গতকাল মনোনয়নপত্র ঘোষণা পর সারাদেশে উপচেপড়া ঢল। বিচ্ছিন্ন বোমাবাজি, অগ্নিসন্ত্রাস এসব করে নির্বাচনের পক্ষে যে গণজোয়ার তা...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

থোক বরাদ্দ ব্যবহারে আরও কঠোর অবস্থানে সরকার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে