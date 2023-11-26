Theatre & Arts
Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:47 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 01:02 PM

Munier Choudhury to come alive on stage

Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:47 PM
Photos: Collected

Popular theatrical troupe of the capital, Theatre Angan, is going to stage a play based on eminent Bangladeshi educationist, playwright, and laureate Munier Choudhury's life, marking his 98th birth anniversary.

The programme will be held on November 28 at 6 pm, at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's Experimental Theatre Hall.

In the first phase of this event, a discussion on the literary genius Munier Choudhury will be held under the chairmanship of former Cultural Affairs Secretary Aktari Mumtaz, with the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Khalil Ahmed as chief guest.

Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda, thespian Ataur Rahman and Munier Choudhury's son Asif Munier will also be present at the event. Actor Mahbub Amin Mithu, president of Theater Angan, will deliver the welcoming address.

The play, titled "Munier Choudhury", written and directed by Prabir Dutta,  is the 10th production of Theatre Angan and will be staged after the discussion at 7 pm at the same hall.

"The life and philosophy of the acclaimed laureate is the inspiration for the play. For instance, we incorporated Munier Choudhury's literary journey from his university years and overall life into this play," said Prabir Dutta.

The audiences will be able to witness how the genius wrote his most acclaimed plays, such as "Kabar", "Roktakto Prantor", in the play, the organisers confirmed.

X