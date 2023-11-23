Nazia Preema's two decades of transformative expression and global impact

Nazia Andaleeb Preema, born on November 19, 1974, is an iconic personality and globally recognised visual artist from Bangladesh. She captivates her audience, drawing them into the tangible, sensory world of her art. Over a dynamic and creative career spanning more than two decades, Preema has crafted new images and emotions. Her philosophy on life deeply intertwines with the power of art, shaping visions beyond the individual realm and connecting people in a shared experience.

Photos: Courtesy

Preema has represented Bangladesh on various global stages and platforms, promoting Bangla culture, beliefs, and identity. In October 2023, she visited New York to perform in an immersive live art tour, immersing herself in collaboration with New Yorkers.

"The Immersive Live Art 8" is a continuation of its predecessors, pushing the boundaries of live art performance by major artists from different parts of the world. The festival spanned two locations, starting in New York and concluding at the Rosekill Art Farm in the Hudson Valley in September-October 2023.

This conceptual art form focuses on an artist's body, space, and movements, embracing elements of immersion, interactivity, and improvisation. The significance of this art lies in depth, texture, and its intuitive innovation, delving into the spiritual, political, and contemporary facets of human expression due to its deep connection with the human body and its limitless layers.

During the summer festival in New York, Preema undertook three impromptu performances titled "Breathe I" and "Breathe II" at Union Square, collaborating with another artist and a local band at Square Garden. Her spiritual movements were slow and steady yet intense, caressing her actions into storytelling imagery. Her alluring aura narrated the sensuality of a woman's spirit, breathing life into her surroundings and shaping an avatar that embodies an iconic vision for women's empowerment.

In performance art, cultural identity plays an instrumental role in determining the subject and context of an artist's work. Preema, trained in music, presented a sound piece in one of her performances at the Grace Exhibition Space in Manhattan, blending traditional folk and classical music into a fusion sound piece. The performance was an improvised form of dialogue, text, and movement, accompanied by her continuous gestures.

"In the name of art, one can do and say almost anything and everything," reflects Preema's body of work, flowing naturally in response to her inner calling. The gestures, movements, and spontaneous actions result in some of the most compelling moments in her performances. Her techniques are largely provocative and ever-evolving as she learns and experiments continuously, keeping her work vibrant within the realm of this expressive art form.

Although performance artists may revisit and adapt other works, the site of the performance is usually the artist's own body in relation to the space it inhabits. Preema staged a durational action called "Caution with Love" at the end of the festival. It was an hour-long performance in which she engaged with the audience using dialogues and repetitive actions on the vibrant main patio of the square. As live art is mostly interactive and fluid, directly engaging the audience, it is not only interpersonal but also educational on a deeper level.

Preema's artistic identity is deeply rooted in the pursuit of freedom. Her uncompromising and unapologetic attitude toward freedom thrives on integrity, courage, and fearlessness. Her vulnerabilities emphasise the role of self-awareness and consciousness in understanding right from wrong within the context of one's actions. Giving back and doing good, she states, act as catalysts for personal and artistic freedom that every artist should follow.

Performance art is a medium that teaches self-expression and awareness with precision, helping society as a whole in self-knowledge and understanding. While it is never easy to make the masses understand performance art, Preema believes that with more exposure and engagement, performance art can reach a broader audience.

Public art is crucial in today's world as it fosters engagement in the community. In the era of AI, robotics, and algorithms, cultivating art that grounds our society becomes imperative. Preema excels at triggering human emotions that encourage people to connect with each other. To her, art is not just a creative endeavour but a way of life closely aligned with her personal philosophy, offering humanity a chance to create a better world. As an artist, she willingly takes risks to explore new avenues and possibilities, a testament to innovation expressed through her pursuit of the unknown.

The longevity and timeless nature of an artist's work, she suggests, are determined by time itself. An artist's work transcends temporal boundaries when grounded in honesty, instinct, and an unquenchable thirst for creativity. The complexity of art as a discourse means that artists are often never satisfied with their work. This dissatisfaction fuels their passion, driving them to create and innovate continuously. In a world marked by change and uncertainty, artists like Nazia Andaleeb Preema shine as beacons of artistic authenticity, diversity, and grit. Preema's mastery of immersive live art performance exemplifies the transformative power of art to break barriers, challenge norms, and inspire society towards impeccable change.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Preema has become more than an artist. Her role as a changemaker through her groundbreaking works in art and leadership has influenced thousands of people, especially the youth, in Bangladesh and around the world. Her bold and unlimited pursuit of her creative passion has inspired them to seek purpose in navigating a meaningful life. Preema, a brand that sees life as her canvas, takes unconventional strides.

