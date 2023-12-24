Piya was Anupam’s second wife, why blame only Piya: Swastika Mukherjee

Ever since Parambrata Chattopadhyay tied the knot with Piya Chakraborty, a mental health professional, people have been taking social media by storm speculating about their personal lives.

The speculations are mostly centered around singer and social worker Piya being the long-time beau and former wife of celebrated Indian singer, songwriter and music director Anupam Roy and the newly married couple's past affiliations with Anupam.

Adding to that, a new wave of speculations began spreading among netizens, concerning another renowned Indian actor, Swastika Mukherjee, who at a point in her life was in a romantic relationship with Parambrata, some 15 years back.

Swastika, who never shies away from bravely speaking her mind on different social, cultural and personal issues, recently shared her thoughts with Indian media platforms on the recent mayhem.

"Yes, I and Parambrata had a fling in the past. I don't get why I am being trolled on social media for a relationship that ended 15 years back. Even if someone had a child 15 years back, that child would have finished schooling by now. These people are digging ghosts from the past unnecessarily and making click bait news taking advantage of our personal lives. This is sheer madness," says Swastika.

Regarding her being a common target of social media trolling, Swastika recounts several incidents where she has been villainised and said, "This has become a common norm to talk ill about actors, but especially women are most targeted."

"If you ask me, I do feel that I am one of the most trolled and bullied stars in the industry. For instance, take Parambrata and Piya's marriage as example. This is Anupam's second marriage as well, but nobody is trolling or bullying Anupam for it. All fingers are pointed toward Piya, why?" asks Swastika.

"If we take these things into account I think one would see a huge gender gap and even the trolls should be balanced up. No one should identify a woman as just someone's child, girlfriend, wife ex-wife or ex girlfriend even if you want to troll or bully them. One should do their homework and talk about their work, respective careers first before judging them on their personal lives," says the acclaimed actor.

"I believe I am one of those actors who got bullied the most. I don't even care about it much but at least acknowledge that I am doing some good work, talk about my films and performances for once before trolling me for my past relationships," concludes Swastika Mukherjee.