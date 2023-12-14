Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt to team up for Parambrata’s upcoming film

Eminent artistes Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt are going to be featured in actor and director Parambrata Chattopadhyay's upcoming film, "Ei raat tomar amar".

The plot of the film will be centered around Hemanta Mukhopadhyay's famous song "Ei raat tomar amar", which the legendary Bengali singer and composer sang for the 1959 film "Dweep Jwele Jai".

Parambrata will also act in the movie, which might feature him as the singer himself, with Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen as the lead actors, according to several Indian media reports.

The inauguration programme of the production of the film was held at the SVF Entertainment office on Wednesday.

The duo were last seen in Srijit Mukherji's 2018 film "Ek Je Chhilo Raja".

Parambrata, an actor turned director, is currently busy with the second season of his hit series "Parnashavarir Shaap". His last venture was "Abhijaan" (2022), a biographical movie based on the legendary Soumitra Chattopadhyay's life. Also, the director has recently concluded the post-production work of "Hawa Bodol 2".