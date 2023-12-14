TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Dec 14, 2023 04:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 05:07 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt to team up for Parambrata’s upcoming film

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Dec 14, 2023 04:58 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 05:07 PM
Photo: Collected

Eminent artistes Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt are going to be featured in actor and director Parambrata Chattopadhyay's upcoming film, "Ei raat tomar amar".

The plot of the film will be centered around Hemanta Mukhopadhyay's famous song "Ei raat tomar amar", which the legendary Bengali singer and composer sang for the 1959 film "Dweep Jwele Jai".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Parambrata will also act in the movie, which might feature him as the singer himself, with Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen as the lead actors, according to several Indian media reports.

The inauguration programme of the production of the film was held at the SVF Entertainment office on Wednesday.

The duo were last seen in Srijit Mukherji's 2018 film "Ek Je Chhilo Raja".

Parambrata, an actor turned director, is currently busy with the second season of his hit series "Parnashavarir Shaap". His last venture was "Abhijaan" (2022), a biographical movie based on the legendary Soumitra Chattopadhyay's life. Also, the director has recently concluded the post-production work of "Hawa Bodol 2".

Related topic:
Parambrata ChatterjeeAparna SenAnjan DuttEi raat tomar amar songHemanta Mukhopaddhay
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

An Ode to Anjan Dutt

Anjan Dutt: A story of music and films

Tama Mirza to star in Anjan Dutt's upcoming web series

Tama Mirza to star in Anjan Dutt's upcoming web series

Parambrata Chatterjee sings ‘Tomake Chhuye Dilam’

Parambrata Chatterjee sings ‘Tomake Chhuye Dilam’

3w ago

Anjan Dutt graces Dhaka in signature style

Anjan Dutt captivates crowds at JU

Anjan Dutt captivates crowds at JU

|রাজনীতি

সুনামগঞ্জ: আওয়ামী লীগ মনোনীতদের সামনে ‘দলীয় স্বতন্ত্র’ চ্যালেঞ্জ

এসব প্রার্থীদের মধ্যে কেউ দলীয় বিভক্তি নিয়ে উৎকন্ঠিত, কেউ আশা করছেন শেষ মুহূর্তে হয়তো পাল্টে যেতে পারে দলীয় অবস্থান।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কোনো উপাচার্য অর্থ আত্মসাৎ করলে ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া উচিত: হাইকোর্ট

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification