I didn’t worship Mrinal Sen in ‘Chalchitra Ekhon’: Anjan Dutt

Anjan Dutt, the assistant of the renowned filmmaker Mrinal Sen, aspired to one day portray the esteemed director on screen. Mrinal also gave his consent. Dutt insisted on showcasing Mrinal's perspective from a close vantage point. However, the two failed to collaborate in the manner that they wanted. Dutt later expressed regret over this missed opportunity.

Several decades have elapsed since then. Despite gaining fame as a director since already establishing himself as a musician, the narratives of Mrinal Sen deeply ingrained in Anjan Dutt's mind continued to circulate. Eventually, he took the initiative to finance the film "Chalchitra Ekhon" himself as a tribute to Mrinal Sen.

The film had its global debut in Kolkata last year, where it also gained an award. Subsequently, the film was showcased at the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) on Friday. Following its premiere in Bangladesh, director Anjan Dutt addressed the press, stating, "I did not venerate Mrinal Sen."

Anjan Dutt expressed, "I have written songs, created films, and staged plays, but Mrinal Sen never collaborated with me; that is, my work did not find reflection through him. However, he is someone I have known for a considerable period, even from a distance. If you don't have a personal understanding of someone, you shouldn't undertake anything. I have a personal connection with him. I had been crafting stories about him for an extended duration. Eventually, the centenary celebrations arrived, and I felt that doing nothing would be wrong. That's when I began developing 'Chalchitra Ekhon's' story and eventually, I found the storyline."

The film explores the concept of how Anjan Dutt perceived Mrinal Sen up close. He was determined not to impose anything and faced challenges in the production of the movie. The search for the right actor took a considerable amount of time. Eventually, Dutt paid tribute to Sen using his funds.

Then again, Mrinal Sen represents a significant impact. Anjan Dutt grappled with the decision of which story to present, stating, "I didn't want to confine the story to a specific period. I have undertaken many endeavours in the project that I wouldn't have been able to if I hadn't produced it myself."

Dutt emphasised that he did not venerate Mrinal Sen in the film but portrayed the late director as a human being. "I showcased the humorous side of Sen, his lifestyle, and his habits, all of which were a reflection of my perspective," he added.

Anjan Dutt conveyed his excitement about the film's screening in Dhaka, stressing that 50% of his audience is from Bangladesh. He stated, "I am very pleased at the age of 70 to have approached my work with honesty. If I had relied on someone else's funding, I might not have been able to create the movie in the way that I wanted."

In the film "Chalchitra Ekhon", Anjan Dutt took on the role of Mrinal Sen himself, alongside other cast members including Sawon Chakraborty, Suprobhat Das, Bidipta Chakraborty, and more.