‘Chalchitra Ekhon’ takes centre stage at Dhaka Int’l Film Festival

The Dhaka International Film Festival, in its twenty-second edition, commenced with a grand opening on Saturday. The festival, the largest of its kind in the country, has been abuzz with the presence of both national and international film industry luminaries since day one. This year's lineup boasts an impressive 272 films from 74 countries.

In the highly anticipated Asian Competition category, 15 films are competing for recognition, including the Indian production "Chalchitra Ekhon", dedicated to the esteemed Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen. Directed by Anjan Dutt, the film is set to be showcased twice during the Dhaka International Film Festival.

The initial screening of "Chalchitra Ekhon" is scheduled for Tuesday (January 23) at 4:00pm, hosted at the Alliance Française de Dhaka. Subsequently, on January 26, at 5:00pm, the main screening of the film will take place at Bangladesh National Museum, the festival's central venue.

Anjan Dutt is confirmed to attend the first screening on January 26. In a unique form of interaction, he will engage with the audience, sharing insights, enjoying the film alongside them, and answering their questions.

The film holds particular significance as it revisits the collaboration between Anjan Dutt and Mrinal Sen in the 1981 blockbuster "Chalachitra". Anjan Dutt's efforts in "Chalchitra Ekhon" to bring their real-life relationship to the screen add a distinctive touch to this year's Dhaka International Film Festival.