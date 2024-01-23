DIFF Day 4: ‘Barir Naam Shahana’ to screen today

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.

Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:

Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum

Baqyt (Happiness) - 10:30am

The Cord of Life - 01:00pm

Dias Borrosos (Blurry Days) - 03:00pm

I Am Somebody - 05:00pm

Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) - 07:00pm

National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh

Seven Citrus Aurantium, The 3rd Man - Makram j Khoury - 10:30am

Marde Parvanei (Butterfly Man) - 01:00pm

Voyages en têtes étrangères (Travels inside foreign heads) - 03:00pm

Bari Fire Buddha (When Buddha Returns Home), Salvation Of Tree, Surot (Reflection of Life), Icu (I See You), Pagol Sattar (Way of Craziness) - 05:00pm

Rahas kiyana kandu (Whispering Mountains) - 07:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium

Long Live Love - 10:30am

Feng bao (Cloudy Mountain) - 01:00pm

Dov (Fortune) - 03:00pm

Just a Joke Darling, Joy Bangla - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium

Momo in Dubai - 10:30am

Lullaby for Stanislav, Nada De Todo Esto, Sahbety (My Girl Friend), Yellow, Cinzas e Nuvens (Extended Presences), Wa Thakarina Wa Unthana (Our Males and Females), Colorcarne (Skintone) - 01:00pm

Tian Gong Su Zuo (The Magical Craftmanship of Suzhou) - 03:00pm

A Letter of Postmaster, Songini (Partner), Domer Chita, Nothing, Bunoful - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)

Pustaya Tserkov (Empty Church) - 10:30am

Oameni de Treabă (Men of Deeds) - 01:00pm

Lullaby for Stanislav, Nada De Todo Esto, Sahbety (My Girl Friend), Yellow, Cinzas e Nuvens (Extended Presences), Wa Thakarina Wa Unthana (Our Males and Females), Colorcarne (Skintone) - 03:00pm

Waiting in Pray - 05:00pm

Alliance Francaise de Dhaka

Baqyt (Happiness) - 10:00am

The Gentleman - 02:30pm

Chalchitra Ekhon (Kaleidoscope Again) - 04:30pm