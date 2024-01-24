DIFF Day 5: ‘Sabittri’ to screen today

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.

Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:

Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum

Tenirberdi (God's gift), The Gentleman - 10:30am

Khaterat-e Bandbaz (Ropewalker Memories) - 01:00pm

Doosra - 03:00pm

Twenty20 - 05:00pm

Bijoyar Pore (Autumn Flies) - 07:00pm

National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh

Kunanfinda: The Land of Death, Majmouan (Subtotals), Ghoghnous (Phoenix), A House Near the Sun - 10:30am

Nachtwache (Nightwatch) - 01:00pm

Parvin - 03:00pm

Gyuto, The Mirage, Giddh (the scavenger) - 05:00pm

Her Locket - 07:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium

Sadikbey: Yalıların Dili Olsa (Sadıkbey: İf The Mansions Could Talk Ya da If the Sadıkbey Mansions), Technologies of the Soul: Ancient Wisdom in the Smart Nation - 10:30am

Auxiliaire, I Promise You Paradise, Keep, Todo Incluido (All-inclusive) - 01:00pm

Chang Sha ye sheng huo (Tale of the Night) - 03:00pm

Sabittri (A Burning Soul) - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium

Bebiya, babua, Anzorik, ya i mama (Bebia, Babua, Anzorik,

Me and Mom), Acolo Unde Bărcile Nu Ajung (Where No Ships Go), Xiaohui He Ta De Niu (Xiaohui and His Cows), Mahrokh's doll - 10:30am

Piel Devota – Devotional skin, Soren, Quello che è mio (What Is Mine), Bergie - 01:00pm

Qi ji · Ben xiao hai (Nice View), - 03:00pm

The Scrap, Shishi Botoler Pass Fail, Dairath (The Tale of Millennium), Alternative - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)

The Slave - 10:30am

Sampashi (Spraying) - 01:00pm

Theodore Ushev: Unseen Connections - 03:00pm

TSAGAY – where action speaks louder than words - 05:00pm

Alliance Francaise de Dhaka

Long Live Love - 10:00am

Mighty Afrin - in the time of Floods - 02:30pm

Papa Mascot - 04:30pm