‘Barir Naam Shahana’: A riveting dive into resilience and rebellion

In the heart of South Asian cinema, Leesa Gazi, the multifaceted Bangladeshi-born British writer, playwright, theatre director, and actress, has curved her name onto the international stage with her debut feature film, "Barir Naam Shahana" (A House Named Shahana).

As part of the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), the screening of the cinematic production took place today evening at the National Museum's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib hall, where the film's director Leesa Gazi, lead actress Aanon Siddiqua, along with the ensemble cast, were present.

The cast and crew of "Barir Naam Shahana" at the film's Bangladesh premiere at the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival. Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

During the premiere at DIFF, the film's director, Leesa Gazi, shared, "The film was screened at different international film festivals. Yet, nothing can beat the fulfilment and joy I feel as we get to witness its premiere in my homeland, surrounded by the cast and crew."

"I want to thank each of us who contributed to making this film and put in a lot of effort, skill, commitment, and love," she added.

Bangladeshi-born British writer, playwright, theatre director, and actress Leesa Gazi. Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The stellar cast, led by Aanon Siddiqua, breathes life into the empowering narrative, with notable performances from Lutfur Rahman George, Iresh Zaker, Kazi Ruma, Kamrunnahar Munni, Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi, Amirul Haque Chowdhury, Naila Azad, Arif Islam, Naimur Rahman Apon, and Jayanto Chattopadhyay.

Leesa Gazi's adept storytelling and direction explore Dipa's journey, compellingly portrayed by Siddiqua. The film's authenticity is enriched by the use of genuine locations and live sound recording, eschewing the need for post-production dubbing.

The narrative, based on actual events, unfolds in a small town in 1990s Bangladesh, where the film's protagonist, Dipa, portrayed with resilience and conviction by Aanon Siddiqua, grapples with the aftermath of a failed marriage, societal taboos, and the weight of family honour. Aanon's acting prowess, coupled with the raw emotions portrayed throughout the runtime, is bound to leave the audience in awe.

Actress Aanon Siddiqua. Photo: IMDb Photo Studio

Regarding her character, Aanon Siddiqua shared, "Dipa is a character from Leesa apa's 2011 novella, which was published on Daily Prothom Alo. I have jointly written the story with her, and we gave a more evolved shape to the character. Additionally, I have incorporated nuances of several people around me into the characters of the story."

How did she connect to the character? To which, she responded, "I have lived with the character for so long; it became a part of my life."

Dipa, the daughter of Shahana, challenges societal norms and superstitions at every step. She boldly requests her tailor to incorporate deep pockets into her burqa, similar to those typically found in men's clothing. She stands up for herself and Pori, who is an orphan and victim of the cruel consequences of her underprivileged life. However, she is perceived as a disgrace and a societal 'menace' for everything she stands for.

Snippet from "Barir Naam Shahana". Photo: Courtesy

Dipa and her life decisions are dominated by her maternal uncle. Coerced into a long-distance nikah ceremony to a widower in England, she endures abuse but eventually escapes back to Bangladesh. Persuading her parents to let her pursue education, Dipa evolves into a qualified physician over seven years. Transformed and self-assured, she steadfastly rejects societal pressures, carving her path to a future defined on her terms.

An ominous remark from a random yet seemingly 'psychic' woman about Dipa being "surrounded by water" hints at impending challenges she's been facing all her life. "Barir Naam Shahana" courageously explores how Dipa rises above these challenges, drawing strength from her courage, sense of humour, and indomitable fighting spirit.

Co-written by Leesa Gazi and Aanon Siddiqua, the film boasts a creative team that includes Xoaher Musavvir as the cinematographer, Alex Unai Arrieta as the editor, and music composed by Sohini Alam and Oliver Weeks. The meticulous attention to detail is further evident in the sound management by Nahid Masud and Steve Cummings, art direction by Shihab Nurun Nabi and Rahima Begum, and costume design by Tania Rahman.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The film is a production by Komola Collective in collaboration with Goopy Bagha Productions Limited. Executive producers Faisal Gazi and Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, alongside co-producers Abbas Nokhasteh (Openvizor), Arifur Rahman, and Bijon Imtiaz (Goopy Bagha Productions Limited), have played instrumental roles in bringing this compelling narrative to life.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Earlier, Leesa Gazi took the director's chair in the Sharmila Tagore starrer film "Life Goes On" and the documentary "Rising Silence". She is also the author of "Hellfire" and "Good Girls". Amongst her notable works, "Barir Naam Shahana" has not only received acclaim at prestigious film festivals but has also struck a chord with audiences worldwide, rising above cultural boundaries.

The film premiered last year at the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival and earned the Gender Sensitivity Award from the Film Critics Guild. The film's international recognition is further accentuated by its screenings at renowned festivals such as the BFI London Indian Film Festival, Birmingham Indian Film Festival, and Yorkshire Indian Film Festival in 2023.

"Barir Naam Shahana" stands as a wake-up call, shining a light on narratives that honour the strength of women navigating challenges that arise from societal taboos and expectations.