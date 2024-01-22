DIFF Day 3: ‘Ajob Chele’ to screen today
The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.
Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.
Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:
Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum
Peafowl - 10:30am
Knots - 01:00pm
Louis Kahn's Tiger City, Tagore - 03:00pm
The Great Distance Delivers Crane, Yue Guang Wu Shi (Moonlight Warrior) - 05:00pm
National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh
Liza Go On, A - 10:30am
Zapata (Amoozadegan) - 01:00pm
Ashghal-ha va Arousak-ha (Junks & Dolls) - 03:00pm
Discreet Devotion - 05:00pm
Eti Chittra - 07:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium
Mahishasur Marddini (A Night to Remember) - 10:30am
Places of the Soul - 01:00pm
Mirjaveh (Waltz for Three) - 03:00pm
Ajob Chele (The Mysterious Boy) - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium
Bulgarian Ship Sinks in Stormy Sea - 10:30am
The Path - 01:00pm
Vibor (The Choice), Malafede - 03:00pm
Prithibi, Shadhinota, Ai Shobdoti Kibhabe Amader Holo (Independence, How Come This Word Become Ours), Aakali, Rhythm - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)
Seven Citrus Aurantium, The 3rd Man- Makram j Khoury - 10:30am
Piel Devota – Devotional skin, Soren, Quello che è mio (What Is Mine), Bergie - 01:00pm
Lioness - 03:00pm
Vibor (The Choice) - 05:00pm
Alliance Francaise de Dhaka
Dov (Fortune) - 10:00am
Rahas kiyana kandu (Whispering Mountains) - 02:30pm
Fasl-e Alouche-hay-e Sabz (Green Plum Season) - 04:30pm
Comments