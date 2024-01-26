DIFF Day 7: ‘Nona Pani’ to screen today
The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.
Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.
Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:
Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum
Fasl-e Alouche-hay-e Sabz (Green Plum Season) - 03:00pm
Chalchitra Ekhon (Kaleidoscope Again) - 05:00pm
Nona Pani (Barren Waters) - 07:00pm
National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh
TSAGAY – where action speaks louder than words - 03:00pm
City Diaries, Madhur Madhobi (The Disappearing Star), Paper, Bangladesh Tips, Golpo Kathan (The Tale), Biye Barir Misti (The Sweet Syndicate), Laila, Obosheshe (The Love's Last Stand), Dhushar Pandulipy - 05:00pm
Shesh Pata (The Last Page) - 07:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium
Liu Lang Di Qiu: Fei Yue 2020 Te Bie Ban (The Wandering Earth: Beyond 2020 Special Edition) - 10:30am
Where have all the smiles gone, Ekdin Viral Namita Pal, Mukti, Colours of the Soul, Supermarket Affairs - 01:00pm
Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar (On Either Sides of the Pond) - 03:00pm
1971 Shei Shob Din - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium
Pravas (Pravas the tour) - 10:30am
Ge Sheng De Chi Bang (The Wings of Songs) - 01:00pm
Ichamoti (The river of partition) - 03:00pm
Joy Bangla, Shurja Mukhi (The Sunflower), Chata (The Umbrella), Palki Flying an Emotion, Byatirek (Withering blooms), Antoraay - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)
The Path - 10:30am
Q - 01:00pm
Parvin - 03:00pm
Tales around us - 05:00pm
Alliance Francaise de Dhaka
Fereshteh - 10:00am
Beautiful Helen - 02:30pm
Gagma Napiri (The Other Bank) - 04:30pm
Comments