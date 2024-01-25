‘Taka Kotha Bole’ to release on International Customs Day

The sixth edition of the popular crime-drama series "Shornomanob", titled, "Taka Kotha Bole" is scheduled to be released on International Customs Day this Friday.

The popular drama series, which is written, and scripted by Dr Moinul Khan and directed by Sanjoy Somadder, will feature Mosharraf Karim as the lead character. Prominent actors Tareen, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Runa Khan, Azizul Hakim, Rashed Simanto, Tiger Roby, and Khalid Mahmud amongst others will also make an appearance.

The series revolves around thrilling incidents centring on a criminal's pursuit of smuggling money to foreign countries and investigations run by the Bangladesh Customs Intelligence.

Dr Moinul Khan said, "We tried to portray the societal scenarios and consequences of money smuggling through the series. We often see people get caught up in smuggling because they want a better future but it doesn't bid well for them."

"Through this series, I tried to raise awareness and alert people providing not only entertainment but also serving as a cautionary tale about the potential consequences of engaging in illegal activities," added the screenplay writer.

Director Sanjoy said, "We shot this series in distant and picturesque locations. The screenplay and dialogues are really strong and I believe the audiences will love it."

The crime drama will be aired across six private TV channels this upcoming Friday.