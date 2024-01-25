Please remember her in your prayers: Arifin Shuvoo's mother no more

Arifin Shuvoo's deep love and devotion to his mother was known to all. He frequently shared sweet moments with her on social media, and his genuine care for his mother was loved by everyone too.

Yet, the actor's wonderful moments with his mother were short-lived. Arifin Shuvoo's mother, Khairun Nahar, succumbed to cerebral hemorrhage, leaving a void. She was only 70 years old at the time of her passing.

Arifin Shuvoo conveyed the heartbreaking news on his Facebook page at approximately 8:00am today.y

"My mother has gone to Allah (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un). On January 21, she fell critically ill and battled for her life in the hospital's intensive care unit. Sadly, she passed away on January 24 after she succumbed to cerebral hemorrhage around 11:55pm," stated his post.

"My mother will be laid to rest at Shahid Buddhijibi graveyard after her janaza at Kaloni Jame masjid and Jameul Uloom Madrasa Complex following the Fajr prayer. As you have all prayed for my mother before, I humbly request you to keep her in your thoughts and prayers once again during this difficult time," concluded the actor.