DIFF Day 2: Manoj Pramanik starrer ‘Muntasir’ to screen today
The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday (yesterday), aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.
Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.
Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:
Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum
Long Live Love - 10:30am
Tales Around Us - 01:00pm
Ali Vs Ali - 03:00pm
Muntasir - 05:00pm
Dancing Through the Shadow - 07:00pm
National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh
Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest, Sunday Mother, Sayheh - 10:30am
Q - 01:00pm
Kot Charmi (Leather Jacket Man) - 03:00pm
Sophia, In-Visibles - 05:00pm
Where have all the smiles gone, Ekdin Viral Namita Pal, Mukti, Colours of the Soul, Supermarket Affairs - 07:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium
Ei Fantasma (No One) - 10:30am
Waiting in Praying - 01:00pm
Oras De Peligro (Dangerous Hours) - 03:00pm
Antohin Pathe (Endless Way), Unexpected Call, Inafi (The Scarf), Biye Barir Misti (The Sweet Syndicate), Checkmate, Escape, Sentier (The Pathway), The Boy in The Torn Shoes, Death and Landscape, Year 0000, Flight, Equality - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium
Aul Challenge - 10:30am
Pustaya Tserkov (Empty Church) - 01:00pm
La Pampa (The Invisible Girl) - 03:00pm
Leelabati Nag: The Rebel - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)
La Pampa (The Invisible Girl) - 10:30am
Places of the Soul - 01:00pm
Oras De Peligro (Dangerous Hours) - 03:00pm
Kunanfinda: The Land of Death - 05:00pm
Alliance Francaise de Dhaka
Khibula - 10:00am
The Cord of Life - 02:30pm
Peafowl - 04:30pm
Comments