DIFF Day 2: Manoj Pramanik starrer ‘Muntasir’ to screen today

The 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday (yesterday), aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.

Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:

Main Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum

Long Live Love - 10:30am

Tales Around Us - 01:00pm

Ali Vs Ali - 03:00pm

Muntasir - 05:00pm

Dancing Through the Shadow - 07:00pm

National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh

Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest, Sunday Mother, Sayheh - 10:30am

Q - 01:00pm

Kot Charmi (Leather Jacket Man) - 03:00pm

Sophia, In-Visibles - 05:00pm

Where have all the smiles gone, Ekdin Viral Namita Pal, Mukti, Colours of the Soul, Supermarket Affairs - 07:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium

Ei Fantasma (No One) - 10:30am

Waiting in Praying - 01:00pm

Oras De Peligro (Dangerous Hours) - 03:00pm

Antohin Pathe (Endless Way), Unexpected Call, Inafi (The Scarf), Biye Barir Misti (The Sweet Syndicate), Checkmate, Escape, Sentier (The Pathway), The Boy in The Torn Shoes, Death and Landscape, Year 0000, Flight, Equality - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium

Aul Challenge - 10:30am

Pustaya Tserkov (Empty Church) - 01:00pm

La Pampa (The Invisible Girl) - 03:00pm

Leelabati Nag: The Rebel - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)

La Pampa (The Invisible Girl) - 10:30am

Places of the Soul - 01:00pm

Oras De Peligro (Dangerous Hours) - 03:00pm

Kunanfinda: The Land of Death - 05:00pm

Alliance Francaise de Dhaka

Khibula - 10:00am

The Cord of Life - 02:30pm

Peafowl - 04:30pm