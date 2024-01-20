Films galore: 22nd DIFF opens for all, graced by Sharmila Tagore

"Better Film, Better Audience and Better Society" – with this slogan the curtains rose on the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) at the Bangladesh National Museum today. The quintessential Bengali beauty and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore graced the stage as a special guest. Audiences and the media eagerly awaited the moment when the renowned actress would share her insights on stage.

The festival kicked off with a vibrant and graceful performance by dance artistes from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, paying homage to Bangla cinema through captivating performances of iconic songs like "Nil Akasher Niche" and "Karar Oi Louho Kobat". The standout moment of the dance spectacle was a beautifully choreographed presentation of "Ochin Majhi" from the film "Mujib:The Making of a Nation".

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali attended the event as the chief guest, with former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam presiding over the programme. The festival featured Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, as renowned actress Sharmila Tagore took center stage.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, the chief guest at the event, placed emphasis on adding Bangla synopsis in both Bangladeshi and foreign films in future events.

"The festival organisers have chosen the Bengali title 'Dabingsho Dhaka Antorjatrik Cholchitro Uthshob'. Given the use of a Bengali title, it is only fair that they also incorporate Bengali subtitles in the introductions of films, both Bangladeshi and foreign, featured in the programme. I believe that providing a short yet precise Bangla synopsis for films will facilitate a stronger connection between the audience in Bangladesh and the films presented," said Abul Hassan.

"Apur Sansar" marked the silver-screen debut of Sharmila Tagore, leaving an indelible impact. Tagore delivered an iconic performance as Aparna, a young bride, earning a lasting place in the hearts of the Bengali audience. The veteran artiste exuded elegance in a gorgeous shari, captivating viewers with her wonderful smile.

In recounting her journey to Dhaka, Sharmila Tagore revealed that she almost couldn't make it to the festival due to the cold weather, "I am so happy to be here in this vibrant city of Dhaka. However, we almost couldn't make it as today when I went to the airport in a rather cold Delhi. I was told that my flight was cancelled and nobody informed us. And it was freezing and the next flight was on Sunday. If I would have taken that flight then I wouldn't be here. I am really happy that Bangladesh Biman graciously waited for us."

She continued, "And the next adventure was, that I was told by Ahmed bhai that it would take us only five minutes to arrive at the venue by car. But for some reason, we took a wrong turn and we arrived about 35 minutes late. While we were waiting to come, I was happy to see quite a bit of Dhaka and the traffic, and it was very interesting."

Sharmila Tagore was all praises about the wonderful dance performance by the Shipakala dance artistes and also talked about her first film "Apur Sansar".

"The dance performance was really pretty as it showcased the rich history of Bangladeshi cinema. It reminded me of my first film 'Apur Sansar'. I could really resonate with the theme this year 'Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society' because through good films you understand the world. There is nothing better than films that can be communicated to everyone. It doesn't matter what language films are in, be it English or Chinese, they can easily reach the hearts of audiences. Thank you for the honour of allowing me to be on the jury of the Asian Film Competition of your festival. I am looking forward to meeting my colleague and the other jury members. I am sure you are dying to watch the Bangladesh-Iranian film 'Fereshteh'. During the closing ceremony, I will speak in Bengali and will dedicate an hour-long speech to you all," added Tagore.

The inaugural ceremony opened with the Jaya Ahsan starrer Iranian film "Fereshteh", directed by Morteza Atashzamzam, who was also present at the event. The film was screened in the Asian Film Competition. "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" directed by Shyam Benegal was showcased at 7:00pm.

The festival's screenings will take place at several venues, including the National Museum's Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Conference Hall, Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall, Shilpakala Academy's National Art Gallery, Dance Theatre Conference Hall, Alliance Française de Dhaka, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Academy Conference Hall.

A total of 252 films from 74 countries will be featured, comprising 129 feature-length films and 123 short and independent films. Of these, 71 films hail from Bangladesh, showcasing the rich diversity of the country's cinematic talent. The Dhaka International Film Festival is scheduled to run from January 20 to 28.