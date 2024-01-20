TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:49 PM

TV & Film

Symon Sadik resigns from Film Artistes' Association

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:39 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 04:49 PM
Symon Sadik resigns from Film Artistes’ Association
Photo: STAR

Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, actor Symon Sadik has resigned from his position today. The president of the association, Ilias Kanchan, has accepted his resignation through an official letter.

In the resignation letter, the actor mentioned, "I, Symon Sadik, the elected Joint General Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, have diligently fulfilled my duties as per the assigned responsibilities. However, recently, I was disheartened and disagreed with some decisions and policies taken by the association. The inactivity of the executive committee in the face of the controversial situation arising from the import of foreign-language films under the SAFTA agreement, which poses a threat to the local film industry and sparks debates in the context of the release of foreign films, is not acceptable to me."

Mosharraf Karim, Parno Mitra starrer ‘Bildakini’ gets censor clearance
Mosharraf Karim, Parno Mitra starrer ‘Bildakini’ gets censor clearance

The actor further stated that his featurette film "Shesh Bazi", which was released yesterday (January 19), was premiered with foreign production, which is against the rules. "The film has been exhibited in most of our theatres which I believe is a threat to the business of local films. Concerning the import of foreign-language films, our association has remained silent. Due to the differences of opinion on these matters, I (myself) feel uncomfortable and unsuited to continue being a part of the executive committee of the association."

The actor also promised to work towards the development of the local film industry as he had done in the past.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday three films were released in Bangladesh. Two of the films are local productions, "Kagojer Bou" and "Shesh Bazi". In addition, the film "Hubba" from the neighbouring country, India, starring actor Mosharraf Karim has also been released in Bangladesh.

Symon SadikShesh BaziHubbaSAFTA agreementFilm Artistes' Association
