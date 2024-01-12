Shirin Shila dons the role of a lawyer in ‘Shesh Bazi’

Recently the trailer of the film "Shesh Bazi", directed by Mehedi Hasan has been released. This film featuring Symon Sadik and Shirin Shila will be released on January 19.

Actress Shirin Shila speaks to The Daily Star about her upcoming project. Since making her debut in the film industry in 2014 with the movie "Hitman", directed by Wajed Ali Sumon, the actress has been a part of numerous projects. As of now, 10 films featuring her have been released. "I did another film with Mehedi bhai, titled, 'Nodir Jole Shapla Bhashe'. This film is expected to be released this year," she says.

Talking about "Shesh Bazi", Shirin shares, "The plot revolves around the negative effects of gambling, which might destroy one's life." In this film, she will be seen playing the role of a lawyer.

For the first time, the actress has paired up with Symon Sadik. She mentions that the entire experience of working in the film was quite amazing. "We gave our full potential to this project, and I believe that the audience will love the film."

Meanwhile, another six films under this actress' belt are yet to be released. She will also work on two new projects this year, as she informs. "A few of my projects were postponed due to the pandemic, I am hoping that these films will be released one after another within this year."

Her dream is to remain in the hearts of the audience forever by doing some exceptional roles in her career. Shirin shares her story behind choosing to become an actress. "Since my childhood days, I have been involved in dance. Later, I joined theatre. At one point, I started working in films as per my mother's wish."

A little while back, Shirin completed working on a web-film, "Jimmi", which is yet to be released.