Mosharraf Karim, Parno Mitra starrer ‘Bildakini’ gets censor clearance

The highly-anticipated film "Bildakini", featuring acclaimed Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim and popular Indian actress Parno Mitra, has successfully passed through the censor board, paving the way for its impending release.

Director Fazlul Kabir Tuhin shared the exciting news with the audience on his social media, revealing that the film obtained censorship clearance on Wednesday.

The story, penned by Nuruddin Jahangir, explores the themes of women's empowerment and maternal independence, bringing the narrative to life with the stellar performances of Mosharraf Karim and Parno Mitra.

In addition to Mosharraf and Parno, the film's key cast includes Shajahan Samrat, Lutfor Rahman George, Shilpi Sarker Apu, Aynun Putul, among others. promises to deliver a compelling narrative supported by the film's rich cinematography.

Notably, Mosharraf Karim lends his voice to the track "Valo Keno Eto Valo," while the other two songs feature vocals by Nishita Barua, Sujana Hossain Rupa, and Ayesha Moushumi and music direction by Ashraf Babu.

The government-granted film is awaiting its release in February, informed Tahua Labib Tura, the film's associate producer.

Produced by Momin Khan under the banner of Data Solutions, the film's shooting took place in various locations in Naogaon in January 2022, adding an authentic touch to the visual storytelling.