DIFF calls for screenplay submissions for 2026

The 24th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is set to return from January 10–18, 2026, and preparations are already underway. Organised by Rainbow Film Society, the upcoming edition promises to build on the festival's legacy of showcasing powerful cinema from around the world.

Among the key announcements is the opening of submissions for the fourth edition of the "West Meets East Screenplay Lab" project. Open to filmmakers from across Asia, the lab will select ten finalists whose screenplays will be mentored by international experts during the festival. The top three scripts will receive development funding of TK 500,000, TK 300,000, and TK 200,000 respectively.

Festival director Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal said, "Selecting 250 films from thousands of submissions is always a challenge. Our team is already working on venues, security, accommodation, and hospitality to ensure a smooth and successful festival."

The West Meets East lab is coordinated by filmmaker Aka Reza Ghalib and critic–screenwriter Sadia Khalid Reeti. The submission deadline for the lab is July 31, 2025.

The 2026 edition of DIFF will also include the annual "Women in Cinema" conference, along with screenings, discussions, and cultural programming in line with Rainbow Film Society's founding motto: "Aesthetic cinema, thoughtful audiences, enlightened society."