July Uprising: Nationwide film screenings today to commemorate one year

To honour the July Uprising, films such as "People Who Fought for Us" and "Digital Security Act: Story of Mushtaq Ahmed" will be screened at key locations across Bangladesh today.

Commemorative rallies and cultural events are also set to take place in Dhaka's Mirpur 10 and Basila areas, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the movement.

In observance of 'Genocide and Student Resistance Day' on July 20, a series of music videos—most notably "Deshta Tomar Baper Naki" (Is the Country Your Father's?)—will be widely circulated on social media platforms.

As part of the day's events, the sixth installment of the documentary series "Testimony of a Martyr's Family" will be aired, alongside a video featuring personal memories from a participant in the July protests.

These programmes will be streamed via the Facebook and YouTube channels of all government ministries and departments, as well as other digital platforms. Video links will also be distributed to mobile users through SMS.

A special Qawwali night is also scheduled for today, to be held in Mohammadpur, with participation from members of the Urdu-speaking Bangladeshi community.