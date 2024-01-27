TV & Film
DIFF Day 8: ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ to screen today
Photo: Collected

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.

Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:

National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh

The Slave - 10:30am
Jjigae, Sasha, Dielli, Junko, Tits - 01:00pm
Padmo Modhu (Elixir), Lifeline, The Tribunal - 03:00pm
Papa Ko Pani Se Dar Lagta Hai (My Father Is Afraid of Water), Ao to Shiro (Blue and White), à moitié d'âme (Half soul), Fisherman, Shonar Khacha (The Golden cage) - 05:00pm 
Papa Mascot - 07:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium

Liu Lang Di Qiu 2 (The Wandering Earth Ⅱ) - 10:30am
The Last Honour - 01:00pm 
Khaterat-e Bandbaz (Ropewalker Memories) - 03:00pm 
Kretsul - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium

Kapitan (Captain) - 10:30am
Lioness - 01:00pm 
Zui hou de zhen xiang (Heart's Motive) - 03:00pm
Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Windows) - 05:00pm 

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)

Vremena Goda (The Four Seasons) - 10:30am
Jalaldine - 01:00pm
Nachtwache (Nightwatch) - 03:00pm
Waiting in Pray - 05:00pm

Alliance Francaise de Dhaka

(Simindis Kundzuli) Corn Island, Eye Level - 10:00am 
Un Mondo in Più (Another World) - 02:30pm
Auxiliaire, I Promise You Paradise, Keep, Todo Incluido (All-inclusive) - 04:30pm 

push notification