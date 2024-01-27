DIFF Day 8: ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ to screen today

The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.

Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.

Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:

National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh

The Slave - 10:30am

Jjigae, Sasha, Dielli, Junko, Tits - 01:00pm

Padmo Modhu (Elixir), Lifeline, The Tribunal - 03:00pm

Papa Ko Pani Se Dar Lagta Hai (My Father Is Afraid of Water), Ao to Shiro (Blue and White), à moitié d'âme (Half soul), Fisherman, Shonar Khacha (The Golden cage) - 05:00pm

Papa Mascot - 07:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium

Liu Lang Di Qiu 2 (The Wandering Earth Ⅱ) - 10:30am

The Last Honour - 01:00pm

Khaterat-e Bandbaz (Ropewalker Memories) - 03:00pm

Kretsul - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium

Kapitan (Captain) - 10:30am

Lioness - 01:00pm

Zui hou de zhen xiang (Heart's Motive) - 03:00pm

Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Windows) - 05:00pm

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)

Vremena Goda (The Four Seasons) - 10:30am

Jalaldine - 01:00pm

Nachtwache (Nightwatch) - 03:00pm

Waiting in Pray - 05:00pm

Alliance Francaise de Dhaka

(Simindis Kundzuli) Corn Island, Eye Level - 10:00am

Un Mondo in Più (Another World) - 02:30pm

Auxiliaire, I Promise You Paradise, Keep, Todo Incluido (All-inclusive) - 04:30pm