DIFF Day 8: ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ to screen today
The Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) commenced on Saturday, aiming to showcase 252 films from 74 countries throughout the duration of the event.
Scheduled to run until January 28, the festival will feature screenings at various venues, including the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Auditorium (main auditorium), Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium at the Bangladesh National Museum, National Art Gallery Auditorium, National Music and Dance at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), and Alliance Française de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.
Here is a list of some of the movies which will be screened today:
National Museum-Sufia Kamal Auditorium Shahbagh
The Slave - 10:30am
Jjigae, Sasha, Dielli, Junko, Tits - 01:00pm
Padmo Modhu (Elixir), Lifeline, The Tribunal - 03:00pm
Papa Ko Pani Se Dar Lagta Hai (My Father Is Afraid of Water), Ao to Shiro (Blue and White), à moitié d'âme (Half soul), Fisherman, Shonar Khacha (The Golden cage) - 05:00pm
Papa Mascot - 07:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium
Liu Lang Di Qiu 2 (The Wandering Earth Ⅱ) - 10:30am
The Last Honour - 01:00pm
Khaterat-e Bandbaz (Ropewalker Memories) - 03:00pm
Kretsul - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Music and Dance Auditorium
Kapitan (Captain) - 10:30am
Lioness - 01:00pm
Zui hou de zhen xiang (Heart's Motive) - 03:00pm
Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Windows) - 05:00pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, National Art Gallery Auditorium (5th floor)
Vremena Goda (The Four Seasons) - 10:30am
Jalaldine - 01:00pm
Nachtwache (Nightwatch) - 03:00pm
Waiting in Pray - 05:00pm
Alliance Francaise de Dhaka
(Simindis Kundzuli) Corn Island, Eye Level - 10:00am
Un Mondo in Più (Another World) - 02:30pm
Auxiliaire, I Promise You Paradise, Keep, Todo Incluido (All-inclusive) - 04:30pm
