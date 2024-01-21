Mosharraf Karim’s ‘Hubba’ falls prey to piracy

The Tollywood film "Hubba", featuring Mosharraf Karim, was released simultaneously in Dhaka and Kolkata on Friday. Since its release, the movie gained mixed response from cinema-goers.

Mosharraf Karim's performance in the film has been widely praised, contributing to the movie's success in Kolkata where it continues to draw full houses, surpassing the popularity of many Bangladeshi films.

Unfortunately, "Hubba" has fallen prey to piracy, with pirated copies circulating on various platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, and several websites. Numerous posts sharing HD links of the movie have surfaced in different Facebook groups.

Jazz Multimedia's Abdul Aziz told a local media that they are going to take legal action in both Bangladesh and India and they have successfully taken down the pirated version of the film from various sites. The team are hopeful that they will be able to remove the movie from all pirated sites as well.

"Hubba" revolves around the enigmatic character Hubba Shyamal, a central figure in the notorious criminal activities of Hugli, often referred to as Hugli's Dawood Ibrahim. The film is set against the backdrop of Hugli and dives into the intriguing world of crime led by Shyamal.

Apart from Mosharraf Karim, the movie features Indraneil Sengupta, Sraboni Das, and Soumik Haldar, amongst others.