Bubly questioned about Shakib Khan in Kolkata

Shobnom Yesmin Bubly's Tollywood debut film, "Flashback", unveiled its teaser at a recent event in Kolkata. Directed by Rashid Raha, the actress shares the screen with Kaushik Ganguly and Sourav Das.

At the star-studded event, the Indian media asked questions about Bubly's thoughts on Shakib Khan and her reaction to the "Dorod" poster.

In an interview with Tollywood Focus Kolkata, the actress was questioned about seeking advice from Shakib Khan for her movie. She responded, "His good wishes and love are constant. I began my career with him, and he has been a mentor, guiding me in acting. Having collaborated for five consecutive years, I feel like part of his family."

When the reporter inquired whether Shakib Khan had seen the teaser and poster of the movie, Bubly responded, "The teaser has just been released, but he has seen the poster. His reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, as he maintains a high level of optimism regarding work-related matters."

Shakib Khan is currently busy in the United States shooting for the film "Rajkumar", directed by Himel Ashraf. In addition to this, on Valentine's Day, he unveiled the first look poster of his debut Indian film, "Dorod", alongside Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, which has received considerable praise.

Bubly has also extended her best wishes to Shakib. In her words, "I have seen Shakib Khan's 'Dorod' poster, and it looks very good. Now, he is shooting for 'Rajkumar' in the United States. I hope he continues to excel with back-to-back good projects. Many best wishes for him as well."

The film is set to be released globally in various countries, including Dhaka and Kolkata, in the upcoming month of May. Directed by Bangladesh's filmmaker Rashid Raha, the screenplay is penned by Khairul Bashar Nirjhor. The songs have been voiced by Iman Chakraborty, Siddharth, and Amit Banerjee, with musical direction by Surojit Chatterjee. The movie has been produced by Kolkata's Narayan Chaterjee and Bangladesh's Kazi Zafreen.