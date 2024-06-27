Filmmakers lament actors' negligence in promotional efforts

A lack of effective promotion often prevents even high-quality films from capturing the audience's attention. The success of a movie heavily relies on its promotion, a task that traditionally involves both the filmmakers and the actors, especially around its release. Recently, several directors have expressed their dissatisfaction with certain actors shirking their promotional responsibilities, thereby impacting the films' performance.

Mohammad Iqbal's 'Revenge' disappointment

Mohammad Iqbal's "Revenge", released this Eid-ul-Azha, stars Ziaul Roshan and Shobnom Yesmin Bubly in lead roles. Despite the initial buzz, the film failed to perform well in both single screens and multiplexes. While the actors were present at the pre-release press conference, they were noticeably absent from post-release promotional events. This left the director to promote the film alone, which frustrated Iqbal.

"I am not satisfied with Roshan and Bubly's involvement in promoting 'Revenge'. Don't they have any responsibility? The audience knows the actors by their names and faces, not the directors or producers. Promoting their films should be their duty. I fulfilled my part by making the film, but promotion should be a shared responsibility," Iqbal said. He also hinted that Bubly might have prioritised promoting her 'husband' Shakib Khan's film over hers, and criticised Roshan for consistently neglecting promotional activities.

As a result, Iqbal has decided to drop both actors from starring in his next project, despite having completed 40 percent of the shooting.

Puja Chery's absence in 'Aguntok' promotions

Another Eid release, "Aguntok" faced similar issues with its lead actress Puja Chery. Disputes over her remuneration for the web-film adaptation led to her absence from promotional activities. However, once the issue was resolved, Puja was seen visiting theatres. "Promotional activities depend on the artistes' willingness. I can promote the film from my end, but permission is often required. Once I received permission, I began promoting the film," Puja explained.

'Susagotom's' promotional woes

Last May, director Shafiqul Alom complained about the lack of promotional support from actors Nirab Hossain and Sporshia for the film "Susagotom". Despite notifying them of the release, the director received no response from the actors, who also did not share any promotional material on social media.

"Even though I sent them teasers and posters on WhatsApp, they didn't respond. Their behaviour is baffling. As a director, I see the film as partly theirs too, but their actions suggest otherwise," Alam lamented.

'Maya: The Love' faces promotion hurdles

Director Jasim Uddin Jakir shared his frustration over the lack of interest shown by actors Shobnom Yesmin Bubly and Symon Sadiq in promoting "Maya: The Love". Despite planning promotional activities with them, both actors became unresponsive just days before Eid. "We discussed the promotional strategy, but after the press conference, neither Bubly nor Symon showed any interest. I tried contacting them multiple times but received no reply. Their lack of engagement has disappointed not just me, but the producer as well," Jakir shared.

The director has therefore decided to exclude most of the original cast from the sequel, "Maya: 2", opting instead to work with new actors.

On these accounts, directors and producers believe that overcoming such crises requires greater awareness and responsibility from the actors themselves. Some also acknowledge that there might be flaws in their promotional strategies — advocating for collaborative discussions to resolve these issues. The accountable groups emphasise that neglect from any party can harm the artistic and commercial success of a project.