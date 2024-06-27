'Toofan' set for global release in eight countries

Raihan Rafi's directorial film "Toofan", is expanding its reach internationally, following its successful release in Bangladesh during Eid-ul-Azha. Starting June 28, the film will be screened in eight countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Belgium, Sweden, England, France, and Germany. Lead actor Shakib Khan also announced that it would soon be released in India.

Raihan Rafi expressed optimism about the film's international release, stating, "We are planning to release 'Toofan' in many more countries gradually. We hope it will perform well abroad just as it has domestically."

"Toofan" stars Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty, Nabila, and Chanchal Chowdhury in the lead roles, with notable performances by Fazlur Rahman Babu, Misha Sawdagar, and Salauddin Lavlu. The film is produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, Chorki, and SVF.

"Toofan", produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, Chorki, and SVF, is currently being screened in 129 theatres across Bangladesh.

Five months ago, the announcement of "Toofan" hinted at something extraordinary. A mega project of all sorts — directed by Raihan Rafi and starring superstar Shakib Khan for the first time. The film has now proven its promises considering "Toofan" has been creating a massive impact since its release.

As a highly anticipated film, "Toofan" secured spots in all major multiplexes in the country, achieving remarkable records. Initially allotted 22 shows at various branches of Star Cineplex, audience demand pushed the number to 56, setting a new benchmark in Bangladeshi cinema, according to industry officials.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior marketing officer at Star Cineplex, remarked, "No Bangladeshi film has received this many shows in our history. The audience is highly enthusiastic, coming in droves to watch the film with joy and excitement. This wave won't settle soon; it's turning into a tsunami."

The fervour for "Toofan" is also evident at Blockbuster Cinemas, with up to 17 shows daily. In Old Dhaka's Lion Cinemas, the film dominates with 10 daily screenings.

Raihan Rafi added that the film's first-week earnings from Bangladeshi multiplexes surpassed all previous records for any film, Bangladeshi or otherwise.

In the US, the film is set to be distributed by Bioscope Films, and in Australia by BongOz Films. Indian company SVF is managing the film's remaining overseas distribution.