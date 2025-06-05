Farin stuns in new avatar alongside Mosharraf Karim, Razz

Music
Tasnia Farin is set to make her commercial film debut with "Insaaf", releasing this Eid. The newly released song "Akashete Lokhho Tara 2.0" introduces Farin in a role distinctly different from her earlier screen appearances. 

The dance track takes its hookline "Akashete Lokhho Tara" from the original hit song written by Milton Khondokar for the film "Kuli". The original was composed by Alam Khan and sung by Andrew Kishore and Rizia Parveen, with Omar Sani and Popy's on-screen chemistry becoming a standout feature. That film was directed by Montazur Rahman Akbar.

The new version, featured in Sanjoy Somadder's "Insaaf", is penned by Sudip Kumar, composed by Shouquat Ali Imon, and sung by Mila.

In the video, Farin is seen lighting up the stage with her performance. Adding to the surprise, both Sariful Razz and Mosharraf Karim make unexpected appearances in the song—an unusual inclusion for this kind of number.

Sharing the video on Facebook this evening, Farin captioned it with a cheerful "Eeeeeyah!". Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, "An absolute hit!" Another wrote, "Just watched it—Farin's dance with the music was simply amazing."

In a recent interview, Farin expressed her excitement about working in her first fully commercial film, saying she thoroughly enjoyed the shooting experience.

