TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Wed May 28, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 11:57 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

There's always something to learn from Mosharraf Karim: Tanzika Amin

Wed May 28, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 11:57 AM
Shah Alam Shazu
Wed May 28, 2025 11:20 AM Last update on: Wed May 28, 2025 11:57 AM
Tanzika Amin shooting in Canada: ‘Mosharraf Karim always brings something to learn’
Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Television and OTT actress Tanzika Amin is currently keeping busy shooting dramas in Canada. Best known for her acclaimed role in the web-series "Mohanagar 2", the former Lux star is now filming four dramas overseas.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Tanzika shared, "I've been to Canada before, but just to travel. This time, I'm here for my filming schedule."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She informed that she will be working on four one-hour dramas in Canada. Two of the dramas are being directed by Shahidul Islam Mintu, while the remaining two are under the direction of Al Hazen.

"This is my first time working under Shahidul Islam Mintu's direction. He's very organised and handles everything with care," she said.

On working with Al Hazen, the artiste shared, "I've done many dramas with Al Hazen bhai. His ongoing project, 'Habur Scholarship', is currently airing. He's a very capable director."

Describing her shooting experience in Canada, Tanzika noted, "It's quite cold here, and there's occasional rain as well. We've been filming in these conditions, and it's been a truly enjoyable experience. I believe the audience will appreciate these dramas—they offer unique stories and diverse locations."

The Canada-based dramas also star Mosharraf Karim, Jui Karim, among others. Speaking about her co-artiste Mosharraf Karim, she said, "He's an actor of great calibre. Honestly, there's always something to learn from him."

Meanwhile, her new web-series "Bohemian Ghora", where she stars opposite Mosharraf Karim, is set to release soon. 

"The series is directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, and his projects always promise something special. Mosharraf Karim has delivered yet another outstanding performance here," she added.

Speaking further on the project, she noted, "This is the first time I've acted wearing a hijab and burka. We shot in Dinajpur during a very cold season. The audience has never seen me in such a get-up before."

Regarding Eid holidays, Tanzika said she will be celebrating Eid in Bangladesh with her family. "I'll return to Dhaka soon and celebrate Eid with everyone," she shared. "After the holidays, I'll be heading to Australia, where my husband is currently residing."

Related topic:
Tanzika AminTanzika Amin shooting in CanadaMohanagar 2Mosharraf Karim
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Mohanagar 2’: a gritty masterpiece

‘Mohanagar 2’: a gritty masterpiece

2y ago
‘Kaalpurush’: A murder mystery where time is the protagonist

‘Kaalpurush’: A murder mystery where time is the protagonist

1y ago
Elated about ‘Chokkor 302’ reception: Mosharraf Karim

Elated about ‘Chokkor 302’ reception: Mosharraf Karim

1m ago
‘Chokkor 302’ teaser: Mosharraf Karim traps Zibon in a unique promo

‘Chokkor 302’ teaser: Mosharraf Karim traps Zibon in a unique promo

2m ago
Censor board shouldn't exist: Tanzika Amin

Censor board shouldn't exist: Tanzika Amin

9m ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে