There's always something to learn from Mosharraf Karim: Tanzika Amin

Television and OTT actress Tanzika Amin is currently keeping busy shooting dramas in Canada. Best known for her acclaimed role in the web-series "Mohanagar 2", the former Lux star is now filming four dramas overseas.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Tanzika shared, "I've been to Canada before, but just to travel. This time, I'm here for my filming schedule."

She informed that she will be working on four one-hour dramas in Canada. Two of the dramas are being directed by Shahidul Islam Mintu, while the remaining two are under the direction of Al Hazen.

"This is my first time working under Shahidul Islam Mintu's direction. He's very organised and handles everything with care," she said.

On working with Al Hazen, the artiste shared, "I've done many dramas with Al Hazen bhai. His ongoing project, 'Habur Scholarship', is currently airing. He's a very capable director."

Describing her shooting experience in Canada, Tanzika noted, "It's quite cold here, and there's occasional rain as well. We've been filming in these conditions, and it's been a truly enjoyable experience. I believe the audience will appreciate these dramas—they offer unique stories and diverse locations."

The Canada-based dramas also star Mosharraf Karim, Jui Karim, among others. Speaking about her co-artiste Mosharraf Karim, she said, "He's an actor of great calibre. Honestly, there's always something to learn from him."

Meanwhile, her new web-series "Bohemian Ghora", where she stars opposite Mosharraf Karim, is set to release soon.

"The series is directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, and his projects always promise something special. Mosharraf Karim has delivered yet another outstanding performance here," she added.

Speaking further on the project, she noted, "This is the first time I've acted wearing a hijab and burka. We shot in Dinajpur during a very cold season. The audience has never seen me in such a get-up before."

Regarding Eid holidays, Tanzika said she will be celebrating Eid in Bangladesh with her family. "I'll return to Dhaka soon and celebrate Eid with everyone," she shared. "After the holidays, I'll be heading to Australia, where my husband is currently residing."