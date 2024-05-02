TV & Film
Thu May 2, 2024 07:22 PM
Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 07:30 PM

Chorki drops first curious look at ‘Kaalpurush’

Photo: Collected

Chorki has unveiled the first look of "Kaalpurush", featuring Chanchal Chowdhury, Tanzika Amin, and FS Nayeem.

The teaser hints at a mysterious murder, with Chanchal Chowdhury showcasing a striking new look for the series. FS Nayeem appears solemn, standing amidst blood spatters, while Tanzika Amin gives off a mysterious smile.

In the corner of the poster lies a mysterious body, prompting questions about its identity and its connection to the unfolding plot of the film.

"Kaalpurush" is a production of Film Syndicate, written and directed by Salzar Rahman in his directorial debut. The release of the first look has already created buzz on social media platforms. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the Chorki original series.

