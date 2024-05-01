Chanchal meets Anjan Dutt for the first time in airport

Eminent musician, filmmaker and actor Anjan Dutt has always expressed bewitchment towards Bangladeshi renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury.

Moreover, he wanted to direct a series casting Chanchal. Echoing the same sentiments, the "Monpura" actor also shared his admiration for Anjan several times.

The two artistes met for the first time, in Dhaka airport, today. Chanchal shared a picture with Anjan writing a post on his social handle. Chanchal met the singer while returning Dhaka from Kolkata after the shooting of Raihan Rafi's "Toofan".

His post reads, "On the way I met Anjan da, my most favourite and beloved artiste at Dhaka airport today. Although we spoke over the phone many times, this is the first time that we met in person. He embraced me with such love and affection that it didn't feel like we were meeting for the first time!"

Chanchal also remarked that since his college and university days, he has been an avid listener to Anjan's music. "He is one of the artistes who reached the peak of popularity with the new trend of Bengali songs. Besides his acting and direction skills also impress me. May you continue presenting such creative works to us. Stay well and healthy, Anjan da."

Anjan Dutt came to Dhaka to attend the Dhaka International Film Festival this year with his directorial project "Chalchitra Ekhon". The film received rave reviews at the festival. Anjan also took home the Best Actor award.

During the festival the artiste also spoke about Chanchal at a press conference. "Chanchal is a powerful actor and I am a fan of his acting. Now, there are so many talented and powerful actors in Bangladesh. After watching 'Moner Manush', I got in touch with Chanchal. In fact, we were supposed to collaborate in a film, however, somehow that did not happen."

"Chalchitra Ekhon" will be released on OTT platforms on May 10, and on the next day (May 11), Anjan will be arriving in Dhaka to perform at a concert, which will be held in Purbachal, Dhaka.