‘Hubba’ to release in Bangladesh on January 19

In a cinematic rendezvous between Kolkata and Bangladesh, the film "Hubba", directed by Bratya Basu, is set to captivate audiences on January 19. Notably, the movie features acclaimed Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim alongside talents like Indraneil Sengupta, Sraboni Das, and Soumik Haldar amongst others.

Photo: Collected

Under the umbrella of Jaaz Multimedia, the film has secured approval for release in Bangladesh. The production team has expedited the censor board process, assuring that "Hubba" will reach audiences without any delays once the clearance is obtained. If all goes as planned, the film will grace theatres in both Kolkata and Bangladesh on the same day, promising a shared cinematic experience for viewers on January 19.

"Hubba" revolves around the enigmatic character Hubba Shyamal, a central figure in the notorious criminal activities of Hugli, often referred to as Hugli's Dawood Ibrahim. The film is set against the backdrop of Hugli and dives into the intriguing world of crime led by Shyamal.

Jaaz Multimedia, excited about the release, has confirmed that the film is ready to hit the screens in Bangladesh once the formalities are completed. Audiences on both sides of the border are eagerly anticipating the gripping narrative and stellar performances that "Hubba" promises to deliver.