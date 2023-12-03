TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 05:45 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

'Nandini' set to release soon

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:08 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 05:45 PM
Photos: Collected

The much-anticipated Shoibur Rahman Russell directorial movie, "Nandini", is all set to release in the local theatres after four years of long production process.

The film made headlines when it commenced shooting in 2019, with star casts like popular Indian actor Indraneil Sengupta and Bangladeshi actress Nazira Ahmed Mou.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The film is adapted from a popular Bangladeshi novel "Norok Nandini" by Paritosh Barai.

Regarding the delay in release, the director of the film, Shoibur Rahman said, "I am feeling ecstatic that finally we are being able to release the film. We faced huge drawbacks while making the film during the Covid-19 pandemic. We had to halt shooting shooting several times in these four years."

"However, finally, we have completed the film, got the censor board clearance, and now we are all set to release the film before Eid next year," added the director.

Read more

Rakhee Gulzar to return to screen with Nandita Roy's film

Renowned actors like Fazlur Rahman Babu, Sayed Babu, Iresh Zaker, Kazi Asif, Sanchita Dutta, Jayashree Kar Jaya, and Azam Khan, amongst others, will also be seen in the movie.

Related topic:
Indraneil SenguptaShoibur Rahman RussellNazira Ahmed MouNorok NandiniFazlur Rahman BabuNandini
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha getting divorced after 13 years

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha getting divorced after 13 years

dusshahoshi khoka film

‘Dusshahoshi Khoka’ will serve as an inspiration for the youth: Hasan Mahmud

Aranyak Natyadal to celebrate their 50th founding anniversary

Fazlur Rahman Babu returns to stage with ‘Iblis’

Sabila Nur selling fish for a living?

Sabila Nur selling fish for a living?

Our film industry is witnessing rise of healthy competition: Fazlur Rahman Babu

Our film industry is witnessing rise of healthy competition: Fazlur Rahman Babu

|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন হচ্ছে আল্লাহর হুকুমে: হাইকোর্ট

৭ জানুয়ারি জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণার বৈধতা চ্যালেঞ্জ করে একটি রিট আবেদনের শুনানিতে হাইকোর্ট বেঞ্চ এ মন্তব্য করেন।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

নভেম্বরে প্রবাসী আয় বেড়েছে ২১ শতাংশ

১১ মিনিট আগে
push notification