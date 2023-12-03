Rakhee Gulzar to return to screen with Nandita Roy's film

Renowned Padma Shri-winning actor Rakhee Gulzar is all set to star in acclaimed director Nandita Roy's upcoming Bengali film "Amar Boss".

The septuagenarian will be portraying the protagonist of the film, which is scheduled to commence shooting on January 3, next year.

The acclaimed actress was last seen in 2019 in the late director Gautam Halder's "Nirban" and is making a comeback after four years of hiatus in her long, glorious film career. Before "Nirban", she played a lead role in Rituparno Ghosh's 2003 film "Shubho Mahurat".

"There are a few actors who you dream of working with, and Rakhi Di is one of them. She was on my mind when I was writing the story, and I am very happy that things have panned out the way they did," says Nandita.

Shiboprosad Mukherjee, who is collaborating with Nandita Roya in the film, said, "Nandita Di and I have been talking about working with veteran actress Rakhi Ji for quite some time. When we presented the script of 'Amar Boss' to Rakhee, she loved it and gave us the dates."

Srabanti Chatterjee, another renowned Bengali actress, will also share the screen with the star for the first time in the movie, said, "My parents are so happy that will be sharing the screen with a legend like Rakhee ma'am. On the other hand, I have always wanted to work with Nandita and Shiboprosad. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from them," the actress said.