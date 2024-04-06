Bengali director-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee suffers injury during shoot

Prominent West Bengal director and actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee was seriously injured during the shooting of the new movie "Bohurupi".

Kolkata's media reported that he sustained the injury severely last Thursday while performing an action scene.

For the past few days, the shooting of the film has been going on in Kolkata. The venture is being co-directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee with Shiboprosad also acting in this film.

According to reports, the director suffered a serious injury while jumping from a high altitude during an action scene on Thursday. He has been taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for treatment. Following the examination, it was discovered that he sustained fractures in two of his ribs.

Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty are set to play the main two characters in the movie "Bohurupi" and it is expected to release during Durga Puja, this year.

Last year, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee's film "Roktobeej" received a lot of attention during Puja.

Prior to its release, in an interview with the media, Shiboprosad mentioned the movie "Bohurupi", stating, "The film's narrative is based on a significant incident that occurred in West Bengal between 1998 and 2003-05."

Nandita and Shiboprosad director duo are known for films like "Haami", "Posto", "Bela Sheshe", "Kontho" and "Praktan" among other acclaimed films.