Parambrata Chatterjee set to host closing ceremony of KIFF

The 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is scheduled to be held from December 5 to December 12. Meanwhile, popular actor Parambrata Chatterjee has been extended an invitation to host the closing ceremony of the fest.

Chatterjee's involvement is expected to add to the allure of the event, providing a significant and memorable conclusion to the week-long festival. Additionally, Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is set to grace the closing ceremony with her presence.

On the other hand, actresses Churni Ganguly and June will be hosting the opening ceremony of KIFF. This ceremony is expected to be graced by prominent Bollywood figures including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, and Sourav Ganguly, amongst others

The film festival is poised to provide an enthralling cinematic experience, promising a week filled with remarkable entertainment and artistic richness.