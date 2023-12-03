TV & Film
‘CID’ inspector Fredericks suffers heart attack, put on ventilator
Photo: Collected

It is safe to say that "CID" held a special place in people's hearts, and Inspector Frederick, much loved by the audience for his honest and sweet nature, was portrayed by Dinesh Phadnis in it. Currently, the actor is battling for his life.

The actor experienced a heart attack and is undergoing treatment at Tunga Hospital in Mumbai, as reported by IWM Buzz.

The report additionally stated, "Dinesh Phadnis has been fighting for his life with ventilator support." Then again the actor's condition has shown slight improvement compared to his critical state on Friday night.

Reportedly, the entire cast and crew of "CID" were notified about Dinesh's health condition on Friday night. Many of them visited the hospital on Saturday to inquire about the actor's well-being.

Speaking of Dinesh, he portrayed the character of Freddy in "CID" from 1998 to 2018, earning affection from the audience. His role was a significant part of the show, which was amongst the most popular television series of the '90s and early 2000s. "CID" launched in 1997, stood out as one of the pioneering crime-based dramas on television.

The cast featured Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditya Srivastava, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrishikesh Pandey, Shraddha Musale, and others.

Dinesh was also seen in "Sarfarosh" alongside Aamir Khan and "Super 30" alongside Hrithik. 

Related topic:
CIDInspector FredericksDinesh Phadnis
