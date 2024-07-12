Why ‘Kahaani’ remains an enduring classic

When "Kahaani", directed by Sujoy Ghosh, was released in 2012, it created a significant impact. Both critically and commercially successful, the film was lauded for its women-centric theme and realistic approach to filmmaking. Over a decade later, it still stands as a compelling watch.

The cast includes Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others. Vidya Balan plays the protagonist, Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband, with Parambrata Chatterjee portraying Rana, a sub-inspector who assists her.

"Kahaani" is a rare example of a women-centric film in Bollywood. It features a woman navigating the bustling streets of Kolkata with determination and courage. Despite being heavily pregnant, Vidya is far from a damsel in distress. Her emotions, nostalgia, flashbacks, and motivations drive the plot, making "Kahaani" a pioneering and enduring classic.

The city of Kolkata adds a unique charm to the film. The portrayal of the working-class struggle and the middle class's leisurely life provides a vivid backdrop. Amidst this blend of social classes and perspectives, the arrival of the goddess Durga for Kolkata's grand festival highlights the power and celebration of femininity. The film showcases the strength of being a woman and a mother, illustrating how a seemingly delicate woman can confront and overcome formidable challenges.

"Kahaani" excels in its depiction of the clandestine world of spies and counter-spies. It avoids the clichés of hyper-nationalistic and chauvinistic portrayals of intelligence work. Instead, it offers a nuanced and realistic view of the complex motivations and interactions within intelligence structures, demonstrating how national interests often clash with personal ones and affect those connected to national service.

The film also beautifully explores interpersonal relationships. Rana, who initially helps Vidya out of compassion, gradually develops romantic feelings for her. In his worn-out state after work, he reflects on their moments together, adding a romantic dimension that is rare in contemporary films. The portrayal of love in "Kahaani" is a slow burn, deeply enjoyable and crafted with subtlety.

On the other hand, Vidya never reciprocates Rana's feelings, which he acknowledges. Nonetheless, he goes to great lengths to ensure her safety and happiness, even arranging for her to receive her red-and-white saree on the last day of Durga Puja. He also promises to return the money to Vidya's husband when they find him, respecting boundaries and consent.

In its blend of hustle and tranquillity, its intricate narrative, and its plot twists, "Kahaani" remains a gripping psychological thriller. Yet, it also reveals beauty and artistry in every frame and emotion in every conversation. This combination is what truly makes "Kahaani" a classic.