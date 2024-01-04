‘12th Fail’ finds resonance amongst Bangladeshi Youth

Once in a while, certain movies deeply touch us, showcasing the challenges in our lives while reminding us of the importance of struggling for what is right. "12th Fail", written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has become that kind of a movie for the youth in Bangladesh.

The film is based on Anurag Pathak's eponymous non-fiction book from 2019, portraying the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

The aspect of striving intensely for financial security and a decent living resonates with many youngsters who perceive the structures of the socioeconomic realm as neither fair nor just.

Hamim Islam, a debater studying at the University of Dhaka, explained, "Incompetence and system failure are common themes in movies portraying the struggles of common people's lives. Movies like these testify to the fact that the majority of average individuals are cornered by predictable issues, not rocket science or critical business analytics."

Critiquing such movies with a macro lens might make them seem like toxic promotions. However, "12th Fail" was crafted through the lens of a young, lower-middle-income family's young boy, depicting the introduction of exams into their lives, their impact on families for years, and the rare instances, like Manoj's, where someone rises above. The movie objectively portrays the system's flaws, including unhygienic coaching centre toilets, dusty libraries, and the commercialisation of education.

Indeed, it is the sheer realism that makes this movie an extremely inspiring tale. The lands of Manoj's village sharply contrast with the hallways of the capital city, revealing vastly different layers of privilege among students from these areas.

Kashfia Hasan Safa, a student at Bangladesh University of Professionals, reflected, "I felt the entire story was more realistic than what I would have anticipated from a 2-hour film. To be honest, where I related with the character most is probably how Hindi medium students are inherently looked down upon just because of language."

The sensitive narration humanises the characters, compelling audiences to confront massive discrimination. Hamim stated, "This movie was not really a toxic promotion but a wake-up call for us, asking why the system is still like this after all these years and implicitly questioning why individuals like Manoj, from difficult backgrounds, are the ones driven to make a change."

Amidst economic challenges and individual isolation, the movie beautifully highlights the significance of interpersonal relationships. Ibrahim Hasan, currently studying at the University of Dhaka, described, "Actually, '12th Fail' for me is what youths cannot be and choose to be. Be it any competitive exam, that choice, along with the love and support from surrounding people, creates an unparalleled harmony destined to reach glory."

"12th Fail" serves as a reminder that despite an uneven playing field, we should strive to level it. Safa added, "The movie shows how a small kindness from the DSP officer changed the aim of a small village boy who probably never had a dream before. I also loved how the movie portrayed how, even when driven, we might make mistakes that can have a huge impact. What's important is to start from scratch. And when you can't reach the top, help those who are trying after you, helping them understand the pitfalls and stakes that took you a long time to comprehend."

The movie portrays sweat and tears, success and failure, raising the question of how much of an individual's success is personal credit and how much is systematic discrimination.