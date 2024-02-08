‘12th Fail’ actor Vikrant Massey now a father

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have become parents to a beautiful baby boy. The couple shared the news on their Instagram post, yesterday.

The couple conveyed their joy through a personalised note stating, "07.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

In response to the post, Sobhita Dhulipala expressed, "Badhaai ho (Congratulations)!!" Raashii Khanna conveyed, "Congratulations Masseys'." Rasika Dugal shared, "Super congratulations, guys. Much love." Bhumi Pednekar shared red heart emojis, and Tahira Kashyap extended her wishes, saying, "Congratulations."

In September of the previous year, Vikrant announced the pregnancy news of his first child with Sheetal. On Instagram, he creatively revealed the exciting news through a beautiful wedding picture accompanied by an imaginative photo symbolizing the upcoming addition—with two safety pins. The pins represented the couple, one holding a smaller safety pin inside. The caption on the photo read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024." Alongside the picture, Vikrant expressed, "New beginnings."

After a lengthy courtship, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on February 14, 2022, and subsequently celebrated a traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. Both actors, who starred together in the first season of the web series "Broken but Beautiful," had gotten engaged in a simple Roka ceremony in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic led to a delay in their marriage.

Vikrant recently appeared in the acclaimed film "12th Fail," directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, co-starring Medha Shankar. Adapted from Anurag Pathak's book, the movie delves into the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who triumphed over severe poverty to become an IPS officer. It focuses on his journey, highlighting the pivotal role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in his ascent. Vikrant portrayed the character of Manoj, while Medha brought Shraddha to life. "12th Fail" hit theaters on October 27 last year.

Vikrant is gearing up for his role in "The Sabarmati Report," co-starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Ranjan Chandel and based on a story by Aseem Arrora, the film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced by Vikir Films. Scheduled for release on May 3, it promises an engaging cinematic experience.