Wed Nov 22, 2023 07:13 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 07:26 PM

Parambrata Chatterjee sings 'Tomake Chhuye Dilam'

Photo: Collected

Parambrata Chatterjee is not just an incredible actor, but he earned appreciation as a director as well.

Many might know that the multi-faceted artiste is a great singer as well. At different times, he covered many songs on YouTube. The artiste recently collaborated with the Nandy sisters, performing the song "Tomake Chhuye Dilam", from his featurette film "Bastu Shaap" (2016). 

Musician Antara Nandy posted a recent episode of their show "Gungunale", featuring Parambrata.

She wrote in the post, "This song has a special place in our hearts." Parambrata is seen playing the ukulele, accompanied by two performers with him. The track has originally been sung by Arijit Singh in the Kaushik Ganguly directorial venture. The music of the track has been composed by Indraadip Dasgupta, and the lyrics has been penned by renowned Indian poet and lyricist, Srijato.

Parambrata ChatterjeeTomake Chhuye DilamBastu ShaapKaushik Ganguly
