Parambrata reunites Aparna Sen-Anjan Dutt duo on screen

Renowned filmmaker and screenwriter Aparna Sen is set to collaborate once more with the veteran director and actor Anjan Dutt. Helmed by Parambrata Chatterjee, the production of his latest venture, "Ei Raat Tomar Amar", has wrapped up.

Hoichoi Studios unveiled the film's poster today, alongside the announcement of its release date.

Acclaimed actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee teased his upcoming film long ago, revealing its title and cast. The announcement that Aparna and Anjan would reunite on screen caused a wave of excitement among audiences eager for their collaboration. The highly anticipated film is set for release soon as Chatterjee has confirmed the completion of the production of "Ei Raat Tomar Amar".

On Tuesday, Hoichoi Studios not only released the film's poster but also unveiled the first look featuring Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt. The release date was also disclosed.

The film's poster showcases the duo, with Aparna's sweet smile lighting up the scene. She is depicted with gray hair, thick-framed glasses, a prominent red bindi on her forehead, and a traditional saree in red, white, and black hues, her personality shining through it all. Anjan Dutt, in the poster, gazes at her with alluring eyes. He sports glasses, white hair, and wears a plain shirt with a sweater. The chemistry in the poster hints at an even more enchanting experience on screen.

As people age, the nature of relationships evolves, with a desire to rediscover love at every stage of life. Marriages are influenced by responsibilities, circumstances, and new connections formed over time. Parambrata Chatterjee will explore this narrative on screen with Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt. The duo last appeared together in Srijit Mukherji's National Award-winning film "Ek Je Chhilo Raja." Now, they reunite in "Ei Raat Tomar Amar."

The film is set to hit theatres on August 30 and will be available on Hoichoi for streaming from September 6.

Previously, Hoichoi Studios released "Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole," directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya. This film marked the debut project of the studio.