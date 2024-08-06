TV & Film
Uncertainty looms over 'Padatik' and 'Chaalchitro' releases in Bangladesh

Uncertainty looms over 'Padatik' and 'Chaalchitro' releases in Bangladesh
Photos: Collected

The recent political upheaval and the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh have significantly impacted the entertainment industry in both Bengals. For decades, films have been co-produced by Bangladesh and India, featuring actors and actresses from both countries. However, with the current unstable political climate, these collaborations may be on hold.

Srijit Mukherji's "Padatik" is scheduled for release in India on August 15 and in Bangladesh the following day, August 16. However, given the volatile situation in Bangladesh, the release there is uncertain.

A new dawn rises on Bangladesh

Produced by Firdausul Hasan, this film explores the life of the late legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen, with Chanchal Chowdhury portraying Sen.

Anandabazar reached out to Firdausul Hasan, head of Friends Communications, for clarification. Hasan stated, "Releasing the film in Bangladesh is currently not feasible. The people there are not in the right mindset to watch movies at this time. Therefore, the film will release as planned in India, but we cannot say the same for Bangladesh."

The collective spirit must not be lost

Chanchal Chowdhury was also expected to travel to India for the film's release. While Hasan did not provide a definite answer, he remained hopeful about the actor's visit.

Another film produced by Hasan, "Chaalchitro," starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba, is slated for a Puja release. Puja celebrations usually create a festive atmosphere in Bangladesh. However, uncertainty remains about whether the situation will stabilize by then. Hasan mentioned that there is still time before Puja, and he has not yet made any decisions regarding the film's release.

Quota reform movement 2024 | Stars voice hopes for new Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation
Stars voice hopes for new Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

Similarly, producer Atanu Raychaudhuri's upcoming project features Tasnia Farin opposite Dev, directed by Avijit Sen. The shoot is scheduled to begin in November. Has the current situation affected the producer and actress's plans? Atanu confirmed they have been in daily contact, saying, "Farin was supposed to come to Kolkata in August to review the script and rehearse with us. But everything is on hold for now." Atanu hopes the situation will improve before the scheduled shoot in November.

Chanchal starrer 'Padatik' trailer sparks growing interest
Chanchal starrer 'Padatik' trailer sparks growing interest

Related topic:
Padatik releasePadatik release dateChaalchitroChanchal ChowdhuryZiaul Faruq ApurbaBangladesh India Bilateral Relations 2024Bangladesh India bilateral relations
The implications for China, the West and India

6m ago
