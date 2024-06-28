Parambrata celebrates birthday in Dhaka during film launch

On his birthday morning, popular actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay arrived in Dhaka from Kolkata. By the evening, he was attending a press conference at the Dhaka Club for his latest film "Ajob Karkhana".

Dressed in a white t-shirt and blazer, the film star addressed the journalists in a press conference arranged to promote the film. Towards the end of the event, a surprise was arranged with flowers and a cake. Parambrata cut the cake along with the film's director, producer, and cast members.

Taking the microphone, he expressed, "This isn't the first time I'm spending my birthday working, but it is the first time I'm celebrating it outside my home city. I'm very happy to be celebrating my birthday here in Dhaka, which feels like a second home to me. Thank you all for this wonderful arrangement."

"Ajob Karkhana", directed by Shabnam Ferdousi, is set to release in theatres on July 12. It received funding from the Bangladesh government in 2016-17 and is produced by filmmaker and producer Samia Zaman. Indian actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, plays the lead role in the film.

Regarding the film director Shabnam Ferdousi remarked, "Every project is a journey."

The cast also includes Dilruba Doel, Shabnaz Sadia, Khalid Hasan, Helim Bayati, Dilu Bayati, Kitab Ali, Cristiano Tanmoy, Muntaka Arpon, Maimuna Momo, and Mahrin Manya.

"Ajob Karkhana" follows the life of a rockstar named Rajib who finds new meaning in life after coming into contact with Baul musicians in rural Bangladesh. The film showcases various traditional Bangladeshi music styles alongside rock and fusion genres.

The soundtrack features five original songs, including poems by one of Bangladesh's most popular poets, Helal Hafiz, set to music. Three songs are composed by Vikings, one by Labik Kamal Gourab, and another by the band Seven Minutes. The film's background score is also directed by Labik Kamal Gourab.

Shabnam Ferdousi, who has directed over 40 documentaries, won the National Film Award in 2016 for her documentary "Jonmosathi". Her works have been screened and awarded at various film festivals both domestically and internationally.