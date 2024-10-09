‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer: Kartik Aaryan returns with Vidya Balan’s Manjulika

The long-awaited trailer for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has finally dropped, and it has got fans buzzing with excitement. This latest chapter in the hit horror-comedy franchise is set to bring a fresh mix of thrills, chills, and laughs, just in time for Diwali.

The trailer was launched at Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir Cinema, with stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri making a grand appearance. Director Anees Bazmee shared his thoughts ahead of the launch, saying, "'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is a film that's very close to my heart. We've taken the horror-comedy genre to new heights to create something that is both entertaining and unique."

The trailer also clears up the mystery surrounding Madhuri Dixit's role—she is portraying the new incarnation of the terrifying Manjulika. This marks a significant moment for the series, as both Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, who is reprising her role as Manjulika after 17 years, will be sharing the screen.

The trailer opens with a voiceover explaining the dark history of a town called Rakhtghat, known for its bloody feuds over power. Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, learns that he's the rightful heir of the town, only to find himself pursued by not one, but two Manjulikas. The tension peaks when both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's characters confront Rooh Baba, each claiming to be the real Manjulika, adding a twist that leaves viewers hooked.

Bazmee praised his cast and crew, emphasising how everyone's effort has contributed to making the film what it is. "It has been a wonderful experience working with such a talented team, and I'm confident the audience will love what we've put together," he added.

The cast features Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, Vidya Balan reprising her role as Manjulika, and Triptii Dimri as the romantic interest. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma in key supporting roles.

Even before the trailer dropped, the teaser for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" had already sparked a significant buzz online. It gave fans a sneak peek of Vidya Balan's Manjulika recreating some of her iconic moments as the vengeful spirit, while also introducing Triptii's character as Kartik's love interest.

The movie is the third in the film series that began with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" back in 2007, followed by "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" in 2022. Each film has managed to build on the success of its predecessor by adding new elements while staying true to the original's unique mix of humour and horror.