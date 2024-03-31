TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:50 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Kartik Aaryan takes over Irrfan Khan’s role in new project

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:43 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 04:50 PM
Photos: Collected

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bharadwaj are reportedly collaborating on a film, causing ripples of anticipation amongst fans. In the film, initially titled "Arjun Ustara", Kartik will take over the role originally written for the late actor Irrfan Khan. 

Shooting for the film will commence in the last half of 2024, and acclaimed filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is set to direct it. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to several Indian media reports, Vishal Bhardwaj had been planning to make the film before the pandemic hit the globe, causing the filming to halt for years. "After years, it's now set for a revival with Kartik Aaryan playing the part, which was once upon a time to be played by Irrfan Khan," stated the report.

The makers have tweaked the story to suit Kartik Aaryan's screen image. Originally written for Irrfan, Kartik has a big responsibility ahead of him to match the brilliance of the late actor. Apparently, Vishal and Sajid are searching for an A-list actress to play the female lead in the film. 

The film will be shot in picturesque locations in Spain and Greece, elevating anticipation surrounding the film amongst its audiences, leading up to a grand cinematic spectacle.

The film, with an anticipated budget of Rs 150 crore, will be an action thriller.

Read more

Mosharraf Karim to hit silver screen soon with ‘Chokkor 302’

Related topic:
Irrfan KhanKartik AaryanVishal BharadwajSajid NadiadwalaIrrfan Khan Films
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kartik Aaryan's new film

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ coming this February

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan nabs Filmfare Award for Best Actor!

Irrfan Khan to star in Farooki’s ‘No Bed of Roses’

‘Shehzada’: a missed shot at remakes

‘Shehzada’: a missed shot at remakes

Kartik, Kiara starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha' to hit theatres this June

পেট্রল
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ডিজেলের দাম লিটারে ২.২৫ টাকা কমে ১০৬, পেট্রোল-অকটেন অপরিবর্তিত

নতুন দাম আগামীকাল সোমবার থেকে কার্যকর হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের ছুটি ১ দিন বাড়ানোর সুপারিশ মন্ত্রিসভা কমিটির

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification