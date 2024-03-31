Kartik Aaryan takes over Irrfan Khan’s role in new project

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bharadwaj are reportedly collaborating on a film, causing ripples of anticipation amongst fans. In the film, initially titled "Arjun Ustara", Kartik will take over the role originally written for the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Shooting for the film will commence in the last half of 2024, and acclaimed filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is set to direct it.

According to several Indian media reports, Vishal Bhardwaj had been planning to make the film before the pandemic hit the globe, causing the filming to halt for years. "After years, it's now set for a revival with Kartik Aaryan playing the part, which was once upon a time to be played by Irrfan Khan," stated the report.

The makers have tweaked the story to suit Kartik Aaryan's screen image. Originally written for Irrfan, Kartik has a big responsibility ahead of him to match the brilliance of the late actor. Apparently, Vishal and Sajid are searching for an A-list actress to play the female lead in the film.

The film will be shot in picturesque locations in Spain and Greece, elevating anticipation surrounding the film amongst its audiences, leading up to a grand cinematic spectacle.

The film, with an anticipated budget of Rs 150 crore, will be an action thriller.