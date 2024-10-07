Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ paycheck: More than ‘Baahubali’ budget?

The much-anticipated Indian reality show "Bigg Boss 18" has launched with a bang on Colors TV, and along with the show's trademark drama, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's jaw-dropping hosting fee has once again taken centre stage. Known for being one of the most bankable stars in the country, Salman's paycheck for hosting the hit reality show is so monumental that it reportedly surpasses the budgets of some of India's biggest film productions, including "Baahubali".

According to media reports, the superstar is charging an estimated Rs 60 crore per month for his role as host. With "Bigg Boss" typically running for around 15 weeks, Salman could rake in around Rs 250 crore by the end of the season. A source close to the production told Hindustan Times that his fee combines a per-episode payment with a lump-sum contract, resulting in one of the most staggering paychecks in Indian television history.

To put this into perspective, Salman's "Bigg Boss" paycheck dwarfs the budgets of some of the biggest films in India. SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "Baahubali" was produced for Rs 180 crore, Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" is reportedly budgeted at Rs 120 crore, and Rajinikanth's "Jailer" comes in at Rs 200 crore.

Dominating the Indian television scene

Salman's commanding fee further widens the gap between him and his fellow television personalities. For example, comedian Kapil Sharma, who hosted Netflix's "The Great Indian Kapil Show", reportedly earned Rs 60 crore for an entire season, while Amitabh Bachchan, another television icon, is in a similar league for hosting "Kaun Banega Crorepati". However, no one comes close to Salman's Rs 250 crore paycheck for hosting "Bigg Boss".

This staggering amount places Salman at the very top of India's highest-paid TV stars, reaffirming his status as a television behemoth. While his films may pull in massive box office numbers, his presence on TV has proven to be just as demanding.

Salman's association with "Bigg Boss" has been spanning over 15 years, with his arrival as the host transforming the show into a nationwide sensation. Previously hosted by actors like Arshad Warsi and Amitabh Bachchan, it wasn't until Salman took over that the show reached unprecedented heights of popularity.

Whenever Salman has had to step away from his hosting duties due to other commitments—whether legal obligations or film projects—the show's ratings have noticeably dipped. A production insider noted, "Salman is the heart of 'Bigg Boss'. While the contestants and their antics attract attention, it's Salman who pulls it all together."

'Bigg Boss 18': What's new?

This season's theme revolves around "time ka tandav" (the dance of time), adding a new twist to the reality show's format. The concept will explore the past, present, and future through different elements in the house, creating new dynamics for contestants and viewers. In one promo, an AI-generated version of Salman's younger self interacted with his older self, teasing viewers with the season's time-themed storyline.

Fans are already excited about how the theme will unfold in the coming weeks, with speculations and discussions heating up across social media platforms. Despite the fresh elements added to each season, the consistent presence of Salman Khan remains the anchor of the show.

During the shooting of "Bigg Boss 18", Salman Khan also made headlines for a special moment off the screen. Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya presented Salman with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, a gesture that captured widespread attention online. Photos of the interaction went viral, with fans praising Salman for showing respect toward the spiritual leader.